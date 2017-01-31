Latest update February 2nd, 2017 12:15 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese cricketers are not giving a hundred percent

Jan 31, 2017 Letters 1

Dear Editor,
I tried to follow Guyana’s cricket, hoping they do well. We, in New York, do not have the capability to watch all the games. We check on scores as we get them on newspaper frequently. On the selection of this team that is currently playing, it makes one wonder what are the criteria for selection.
Maybe, someone in Guyana can tell us. WHAT is Barnwell doing in this team? Is he an all-rounder? Is he batsman or bowler? I don’t know his scores or bowling analysis for the past years, but it cannot be that impressive that he is still in this team.
There are batsmen in this team that cannot construct an innings except for Chandra. You have test batsmen who look lost as soon as the opposing bowlers are running up to them.
There are test bowlers who are bowling long hops and full tosses in every over. I am positive there are a number of coaches there, but they do not play in the middle. In my days, we had no coaches, just plain, good old cricketers who knows what to do. Shiv Chandrapaul have proven this.
Some might argue different times, I do agree, but cricket has not change only the thinking. The game has become computerized and no one is thinking anymore. We can all sit and debate old school cricket and what is being played now.
We can argue about playing for pride versus playing for just the money, of which I think most players are there for. We love cricket and we love our Country. We played for pride, not money and for those who knows or remember, all players gave 100%. I know I did. Good luck, Guyana.
Derrick K

More in this category

Sports

Russell sidelined after JADCO imposes 12-month ban

Russell sidelined after JADCO imposes 12-month ban

Feb 01, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – West Indies Twenty20 star, Andre Russell, was yesterday ruled out of several major upcoming global tournaments after being slapped with a 12-month ban for an anti-doping...
Read More
Jaguars third in Zone ‘B’ at the halfway stage

Jaguars third in Zone ‘B’ at the halfway

Feb 01, 2017

Limacol Round Robin / KO Football Competition…Quiet night for goalscorers, but GPF win

Limacol Round Robin / KO Football...

Feb 01, 2017

NSC working to improve UG’s sporting capacity

NSC working to improve UG’s sporting capacity

Feb 01, 2017

Boxing association presents 4-year plan to GOA

Boxing association presents 4-year plan to GOA

Feb 01, 2017

Regal are KPL softball champs

Regal are KPL softball champs

Feb 01, 2017

Gittens makes pledge to Best Boxer

Gittens makes pledge to Best Boxer

Feb 01, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch