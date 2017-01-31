Guyanese cricketers are not giving a hundred percent

Dear Editor,

I tried to follow Guyana’s cricket, hoping they do well. We, in New York, do not have the capability to watch all the games. We check on scores as we get them on newspaper frequently. On the selection of this team that is currently playing, it makes one wonder what are the criteria for selection.

Maybe, someone in Guyana can tell us. WHAT is Barnwell doing in this team? Is he an all-rounder? Is he batsman or bowler? I don’t know his scores or bowling analysis for the past years, but it cannot be that impressive that he is still in this team.

There are batsmen in this team that cannot construct an innings except for Chandra. You have test batsmen who look lost as soon as the opposing bowlers are running up to them.

There are test bowlers who are bowling long hops and full tosses in every over. I am positive there are a number of coaches there, but they do not play in the middle. In my days, we had no coaches, just plain, good old cricketers who knows what to do. Shiv Chandrapaul have proven this.

Some might argue different times, I do agree, but cricket has not change only the thinking. The game has become computerized and no one is thinking anymore. We can all sit and debate old school cricket and what is being played now.

We can argue about playing for pride versus playing for just the money, of which I think most players are there for. We love cricket and we love our Country. We played for pride, not money and for those who knows or remember, all players gave 100%. I know I did. Good luck, Guyana.

Derrick K