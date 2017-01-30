Trump and the coming of Christ!

Dear Editor,

I am challenged to reveal that which was shown to me, by way of inspiration and Revelation. I do not regard myself better than any that have the understanding or knowledge, that is with me, but I regard myself as the least of the less of all Ministers across this Nation, and in the same vein, I have held on to a principle, since I left off My Bible College studies over thirty years ago. [A President/King is a servant of God for the people and a Preacher/Priest is a servant of God to his congregation for God]. They both hold two distinct offices, thus, one cannot intrude or intervene on the others’ jurisdiction, unless so allowed by God who has ordained both. It is because of this principle; I now attempt to share with the readers what was revealed to me by the Holy Spirit.

In the month of August 2016 I revealed that Mr. Donald Trump will likely become the next President of The United States of America, many people with little understanding of the purposes of God opposed my declaration.

This was published in the local press for all to read. Others have accosted me on whether he is the Anti-Christ. He is not! We are living in a time and season of prophetic utterances concerning the world we live in and the events that are unraveling before our very eyes. For instance nations, names, places, happenings, and objects are all symbolic in understanding the Prophecies of the Bible.

One of the most mystical and Millenniumistical [I have created this word to name my next published works] teachings of the Holy Bible is the coming of Jesus Christ to rapture the Church: and also the appearing of the Anti-Christ. I would attempt to single out two of the five symbolic things used in understanding the Millenniumistic Prophecies of the Bible. Names and happenings: now I dare say that the name TRUMP is symbolic in understanding the prophecy concerning the coming of Christ. This word is mentioned in the Holy Bible twice- 1st Corinthians chap.15:52; 1st Thessalonians 4:16. It is used as a shortened version of the word Trumpet and not the name of a man, but symbolically and prophetically the word can be used to spell out the name of a man – TRUMP.

I speak as a man of understanding in the office of a Priest, and I do declare that this same “insane and crazy” President Trump, is God’s chosen man for this dispensation of time that is left for us as a people to understand that there is a God who dwells in the affairs of men. This man is likened unto Jacob in the Holy Bible who was noted for wheeling, dealing and scheming, yet God chose him to fulfill his purpose.

Now, through this word Trump, the Lord Jesus will make his appearance within the lifetime of this same Trump who many have despised for good reasons that is inexplicable. This name and man TRUMP is a sign of the times recorded in the Holy Bible.

For those reading this thesis, please take note of what is said here, because I place my integrity in the revealed word of the Lord for this generation. That is for names; now for happenings! On another note; late last year some were amazed and shocked over the scandals that emerged over a self-proclaimed Pope in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. I was not in the least perturbed over this atrocious act and snare to the true Church of God, for I have over the past thirty years been aware of the cultic organizations that have inundated this nation, since before the days of Jim Jones and his People’s Cathedral. I dealt with this in that day and time.

I say this, categorically, that many pastors, priest and leaders of religious organization are false teachers. The word of God mentions this and Jesus himself taught that in the last day many false prophets shall arise. You shall know them by their fruits.

Even now, there are many that demand huge sums of money [millions] from unsuspecting women [grand-mothers and mothers] who are easy prey promising them, that they will be rich and prosperous, if they obey them and bring their bank books and empty it at their feet. The HOLY BIBLE denounces such teachings.

This cultic teaching is creating confusion and chaos in families across the continent of Europe Africa and the Caribbean.

Those that practice such abominable teachings will themselves receive their just reward when Jesus Christ comes. Then, there is an unprecedented increase of violence, homosexuality, disobedience, inordinate pleasures, materialistic desires, greed, haters of good, boasters, wars, destruction of lives, suicides, evil devices, false religions, lovers of power, lovers of self, devil worshipers, arrogance, ignorance, legalized witch-craft, heresies, drunkenness, adultery, fornication, wrath, strife, murders, filthy communication, blasphemies, lying, maliciousness, extortions, wickedness and all that is evil and abominable.

Also there are increases of natural disasters: earthquakes in various places, massive flooding, hurricanes, planetary distortions, global warming and many other disasters are all mentioned in the BIBLE before the coming of the Lord Jesus. So my conclusion to this whole matter is a dark and mystic day across the world such as was not known, since the Roman soldiers over two thousand years ago, placed Jesus Christ of the Cross and crucified him on a Friday.

Apostle Vanrick Beresford

Senior Pastor/Author