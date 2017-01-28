Businessman shoots bandit dead

A businessman with a licensed gun turned the tables on two would-be bandits yesterday, shooting one dead and causing the other to flee empty handed during a confrontation at McDoom Public Road yesterday. Police

identified the slain man as Gary Koster, 38, of Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara.

Eyewitnesses said that Koster and another man, who were riding a motorcycle attempted to rob the businessman, who is a licensed firearm holder, but the attempt was foiled when the man opened fire.

There are reports that there was an exchange of gunfire between the businessman, who was a passenger in a truck, and the men, when the suspected bandit was killed. The other man escaped on foot into a nearby village.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene the motorbike was still parked on the road and a pair of slippers lay nearby. Police are still looking for the other suspect.

A release from the Police Public Relations Department stated that ranks are investigating an assault with intent to rob which occurred at 14,45 hrs on Dharmendra Deen, 48, a businessman, of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara, who is a licenced holder of a .32 Taurus revolver and owner of D&D Supermarket and Bar at Annai, Region Nine.

Enquiries disclosed that Deen was a passenger of motor truck GTT 5907, which was driven by Safraz Ali, who stopped at the junction of Houston, East Bank Demerara, to allow vehicles to come out of Rome Access Road, when two identifiable males drove up on a black and grey motor cycle and the pillion rider dismounted the cycle, drew a handgun, and struck Dharmendra Deen to his face and discharged a round in his direction.

Deen then pulled out his licenced firearm and discharged several rounds in the suspects’ direction, hitting one of them, who fell on the roadway. The other suspect ran south along Mc Doom Public Road, and escaped. One 9mm and three .32 spent shells were found at the scene.

The wounded suspect, who has since been identified as 38-year-old, Gary Koster, of Norton Street, Bagotstown, EBD, was picked up and taken to Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was examined and two gunshot wounds were found in his left side temple and behind his neck. The motor truck was examined and a bullet hole was seen on the left side windscreen.