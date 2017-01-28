Bandits shoot mining official’s wife after trailing her from city bank

-flee with $2M payroll

Bandits shot the wife of a mining company official, Dr Grantley Walrond, and escaped with a $2M payroll, after trailing the victim from a city commercial bank to her Meadowbrook home.

The attack occurred around 14.00 hrs yesterday outside the woman’s Jamoon Drive, Meadowbrook residence.

Barbara Walrond was shot in the right arm by one of two bandits, who attacked just as she was about to drive into her yard.

Grantley Walrond, who is the Head of Roraima Mining Company SILICA Ltd, said, “My wife could have been dead.”

Her right arm heavily bandaged, Mrs. Waldron said that she had uplifted the payroll from the Republic Bank’s Camp Street branch.

She said that she turned into her driveway when a man exited a silver grey hire car, pointed a gun at her and ordered her to hand that over the payroll. He was reportedly joined by another gunman.

One of the men grabbed the bag with the payroll. He reportedly also snatched a bank card from the victim before shooting her.

Mrs. Walrond was treated at a private hospital, but was not admitted, since the bullet had passed through her arm.

An eyewitness to the attack recalled seeing Mrs. Walrond heading home along Jamoon Drive. He said he became suspicious when he saw a silver grey Toyota Premio apparently trailing Mrs. Walrond’s vehicle.

He said that as the woman approached her residence, the occupants in the car accelerated.

Watching from behind a fence, the man said that he heard Mrs. Waldron scream, then heard gunshots.

The robbers escaped in what an eyewitness described as a silver-grey Toyota Premio. The numbers 47 were reportedly the last digits on the getaway car’s number plate.

Shortly after the robbery, the occupants of the Toyota Premio reversed out of the street before driving away.

The eyewitness said that neighbours went to the wounded woman’s aid, bandaged her hand and took her to hospital.

Dr. Walrond revealed that a gunman had scaled his fence and robbed his wife and other guests about two years ago. Since then he installed razor wire around his premises after that attack.

Police have had to deal with a spate of attacks in recent years on individuals who were trailed from various commercial banks.

Police reportedly retrieved a bullet from the scene and checked at residences to ascertain of any security cameras had recorded the attack.

However, they are yet to apprehend any suspects.