Woman arrested for deadly Kaneville blaze

A woman, who was believed to be among the gang that torched a house at Lot 462 Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, which resulted in the death of eight-month-old Romain Seth, has been arrested.

She is presently being interrogated by ranks at the Grove Police Station as investigators try to ascertain the whereabouts of the other suspects.

Kaieteur News understands that the young woman was seen at the house from where “fireballs” were thrown. Gasoline and newspapers, which were reportedly among items used to start the fire, were found in the property.

The police are now looking for at least two suspects, including a teenage neighbour, who is said to be a career criminal.

Investigators have received reports that the blaze started around 02:30 hrs on Monday after the teenage neighbour and his friends threw “fire balls” into the house in which the infant and his family were sleeping.

According to information, the teenager reportedly accused the toddler’s grandmother of ‘snitching’ on him and his gang to the cops, which resulted in lawmen raiding the neighbourhood frequently for guns and drugs.

The baby’s grandmother, Michelle Menezes believes that the fire was indeed as a result of a report she made to the police after finding a gun stashed in a tree in her backyard allegedly by the youth.

The suspect along with other villager used her yard as a short cut to get to another street.

Menezes said that after she reported the matter, the police started raiding the place and eventually she started getting threats from the young man and his gang.

Recalling what transpired on the day of the fire, she said that she had just fed the baby and put him to sleep when she heard a strange noise at the back of her home.

”I get up and went to the back to see what it was and then I hear another sound and when I watch (out the window) I see big balls of fire (being thrown at the house). They roll up paper, light it, and fling it at the house, and if you see was how much, like two, three coming at one time,” the woman recounted.

She explained that by the time she called out for her relatives to run out of the house, the blaze had already engulfed most of her property, because it was constructed of old wood.

”When I went for my grandson, he was already burn up, because they (suspects) push open the window and throw in a ball with fire on the bed,” the woman lamented.

She said that she was forced to run out of the burning house and leave the baby behind since he was already dead.

The woman said that it was during the fire, she ran over to the building next door, where she claimed is the hangout spot for the teenager and his friends, and found the items which were used to set the fire.

These were handed over to the police. The probe continues.