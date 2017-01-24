UCI letter to GOA endorse Burrowes led GCF

President of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Brian Cockson has dispatched a letter to

President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) K. A Juman Yassin confirming that the Horace Burrowes led Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) is the only recognised body for the sport in Guyana.

Cockson also noted that Guyana is a full member of the UCI, the international governing body for the sport which is recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Cockson’s letter which was copied to Burrowes and President of the Pan American Cycling Confederation (COPACI) José Manuel Peláez Rodriguez was as a result of the GCF boss reaching out to the UCI and President Cockson based on a move in December to appoint an IMC by a number of disgruntled member clubs of the federation.

In response to this move which has been deemed illegal, Burrowes had penned a letter to Sports Editors stating that the attempted move would not see the light of day.

He had pointed out that no member of the GCF Executive was present at that meeting which had concluded that an IMC was appointed to run the affairs of the federation.

Burrowes also noted in that letter: “It is never and would never be easy being at the helm of any organisation but one must have a set of honest and committed individuals who share the same vision and are willing to work as a collective in order to achieve success.”

GCF riders had also signed a petition in October 2016 calling for Burrowes and his principal officers to resign and in response, Burrowes had acknowledged that there were issues plaguing the sport and had made a promise to address those issues.

He had said that the federation has been beleaguered with its own internal conflicts at the executive level which has been primarily responsible for the downward spiral of the sport, administratively.

Despite living and working in the USA, Burrowes said he is committed towards seeing the upliftment of the sport. A notice by the standing members of the GCF was published informing that the GCF was still the legitimate recognised body, running the affairs of cycling in Guyana which has now been further strengthened by the UCI letter.

Burrowes is expected to be in Guyana before the end of the month.