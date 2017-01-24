“Those who worked in Hammie’s time had their time”

Dear Editor,

The A.P.N.U/A.F.C manifesto listed support to young people if elected and based on three promises many young people from Region 1 support the A.P.N.U / A.F.C. Because we are looking for employment in good positions over the years we study, train hard and many of us are looking to work right here in Region 1.We were happy when we heard that Mabaruma would become a town, but we think that A.F.C should have more say in senior positions in Region 1 because after the Mabaruma Town Council election, an old age pensioner who worked in Hammie Green’s time was proposed to the councilors to be elected as Mayor, using the party list system. However the P.P.P/C councillors are not supporting him they prefer a younger person.

To make matters worse another old age pensioners who look like he is over 3 score and 10 and who worked in Hammie’s time, but came off the R.D.C about 2 ½ decades turned up at the Town Hall Office at Mabaruma with a letter of appointment as TOWN Clerk and he had a note book but no laptop. I would like to know his qualifications, given that we stayed and studied and trained. There are many more people who have passed the age of retirement but still are in the system at Mabaruma and qualified young people can’t get work. I believe that systems should be in place for employment and those who served their time should go in retirement. The young people should be given a chance to work. Those who worked in Hammie’s time had their time.

W. Jeffery