This PPP Parliamentarian has no support in Region 5

Dear Editor,

Please allow me to keep alive an issue that needs to be debated. I hereby reply to Mr. Dharamlall’s posting on Facebook. Mr. Editor, I am including in this letter the actual posting of Nigel Dharamlall and hope that your newspaper will carry my letter in its entirety. It is very sad that some people who are self-proclaimed politicians and sit in Parliament because of their party structure can embarrass the entire Parliament and are being praised by their party. The party they represent therefore has no moral standard.

Politicians are people who need support from the grass root folks, so they have to represent them by all means in the best way possible. Even if the politicians have to say “Sorry” at times publicly, they must do so. But for some the word “Sorry” is not on their agenda, so they do what they want and yet get the support of their party. When a person does wrong and expects respect, then they MUST and NEED to say “SORRY”. This MP feels he is the most powerful of all.

Recently on his Facebook page, he posted some unacceptable remarks towards HE President David Granger. For a person who sits in the highest place that makes the laws that govern the land, to attack the President’s personality, should not to be tolerated. I will understand if someone attacks the government by going at the President because of bad policies; that for me should be welcomed because it’s not an attack on the President himself or his personality but his government.

Nigel Dharamlall showed no respect. He is a bad example to the people he claims to be representing. Only a few months back he was under a probe over a confrontation with someone that works for an international organisation. This MP claims that he is representing the people of Region 5, particularly the areas of Bushlot, Bath, No.7, Cotton Tree and other Indian areas. But he has been fooled or maybe fooling the people of his party, because he has no support in those areas. People hardly know him. I belong to that area. So, I truly believe that is why he is trying as hard as possible to make the news.

He only comes to Region 5 when there is an election or whenever his party needs to round up their supporters to share lies. He should be ashamed to say he represents Region Five because he hardly represents the village he was born in. He is mostly unwelcome in that very village.

He is not representing anyone but his interests. He never represented the people of Number 7. He is more an outcast in that village. But pretenders are good sellers, because he pretends that the people voted for the PPP because of him. He as an MP should be ashamed to attack the President. Mr. Granger has areas that he truly represents before he became President. He has the support of the village he was born into. What does Nigel Dharamlall have?

The face of a man is not the best method to gain votes but the intelligence and hard work for the people he represents. That is what fails Nigel Dharamlall. He feels that he owns the people of Region Five because they voted because of him. Again he is fooling himself.

The teeth of a man is not what is being used to do hard work. If the MP feels that the tooth of a person is what is doing hard work, then he should uses his and represent the people by doing the work in the villages, so he will get some true support. Nigel Dharamlall’s party seems to be on the same road, because they have only talked about what he did but didn’t sanction him for his abuse towards the President. I call on the leader (don’t want to mention any name because everybody in the party claims to be the leader) of the party to uphold self-respect and to sanction this MP for his utter nonsense. I am waiting to see such. Mr. MP, “SORRY” must always be on your daily agenda and please use it whenever it is required.

Abel Seetaram

APNU+AFC

Regional Councilor

Region 5