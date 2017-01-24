Latest update January 24th, 2017 12:05 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The new Demerara Harbour Bridge should be double-decked

Jan 24, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
I venture to respectfully enquire if the authorities responsible for the planning of the New Demerara Harbour Bridge have given any serious thought to inviting designs for the construction of a double-decked bridge. The reason for the double-deck is to make provision for an over water section of mass transit Trans-Guyana railroad system link designed to eventually operate from our eastern border to some point at the western extremity of Guyana.
Such a mass transit facility would contribute to my previously touted ‘Freedom To Move’ concept which should be adapted by the powers that be, to facilitate the ease of access to land, water and air transportation throughout Guyana. It would also be a boost to development. Contributional funding may be investigated when a multi-decked bridge to be a part of a Trans Pan-American Rail and Highway system linking our contiguous neighbours is visualised. Of course, Mr Editor, a new capital to the south for Guyana may be a prime consideration in this regard in addition to what the prophets of doom have forecasted in relation to the adverse effects of global warming eventually affecting our coastland.
Aubrey Alexander
Rtd. Deputy Director
Civil Aviation

More in this category

Sports

Hutson re-elected AAG President

Hutson re-elected AAG President

Jan 23, 2017

– New Executive features youth, business magnate Ming By Edison Jefford   Incumbent President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson will serve in that position for...
Read More
Inaugural Port Mourant day and Gymkhana set for Feb. 5th

Inaugural Port Mourant day and Gymkhana set for...

Jan 23, 2017

Limacol Round Robin / KO kicks off tonight at GFC

Limacol Round Robin / KO kicks off tonight at GFC

Jan 23, 2017

Annual Desmond Dorsett Memorial road race and fun day set for January 29th

Annual Desmond Dorsett Memorial road race and fun...

Jan 23, 2017

Jaguars depart for Regional Super 50

Jaguars depart for Regional Super 50

Jan 22, 2017

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …City vs West side double tonight at Tucville as semi final spots at stake

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …City vs West...

Jan 22, 2017

Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Inc stakes another Sprint Classic Horserace meet

Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Inc stakes another Sprint...

Jan 22, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Big Bikes should be banned

    A few weeks ago, there was a terrible accident on the East Coast Public Road. The accident involved a rider of what... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch