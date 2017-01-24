The new Demerara Harbour Bridge should be double-decked

Dear Editor,

I venture to respectfully enquire if the authorities responsible for the planning of the New Demerara Harbour Bridge have given any serious thought to inviting designs for the construction of a double-decked bridge. The reason for the double-deck is to make provision for an over water section of mass transit Trans-Guyana railroad system link designed to eventually operate from our eastern border to some point at the western extremity of Guyana.

Such a mass transit facility would contribute to my previously touted ‘Freedom To Move’ concept which should be adapted by the powers that be, to facilitate the ease of access to land, water and air transportation throughout Guyana. It would also be a boost to development. Contributional funding may be investigated when a multi-decked bridge to be a part of a Trans Pan-American Rail and Highway system linking our contiguous neighbours is visualised. Of course, Mr Editor, a new capital to the south for Guyana may be a prime consideration in this regard in addition to what the prophets of doom have forecasted in relation to the adverse effects of global warming eventually affecting our coastland.

Aubrey Alexander

Rtd. Deputy Director

Civil Aviation