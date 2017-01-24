Success, Mike’s Wellman, Savage and Farm triumph

By Zaheer Mohamed

Success, Mike’s Wellman, Savage and Farm recorded victories when the KPL softball tournament

continued on Sunday at the Everest Cricket Club.

Playing in the Masters’ category, Success defeated Parika-Amazon by eight wickets. Batting first Parika-Amazon scored 99-4 in 15 overs with B. Singh striking 53. Success responded with 101-2 in 12 overs. Vijay Baljit made 36, while Sahadeo Boodhoo and Mark Fung got 19 and 18 not out respectively.

Ariel conceded defeat against Mike’s Wellman. Ariel refused to continue the game after one of their players Robert Mohan was arrested by the police on the field. Mohan is one of three players who allegedly submitted ID cards bearing different information to that in the GECOM system to the organisers of the Guyana Softball Cup 6 in order to play in the Masters’ category (over 45 years) which was played in 2016. Mohan represented Fisherman Masters in the said tournament. Ariel scored 94-8, batting first. R. Narine made 33 as Motilall Chumandatt picked up 2-12 and Greg De Franca 2-19. In reply Mike’s Wellman were 40-3 in seven overs when the police intervened. Jagdesh Persaud and Wayne Jones were on 10 and three respectively. Latchman Kallicharran had earlier made 16 and Nandram Samall 12.

Savage overcame HS Masters by 25 runs. Led by a fine 53 from Patrick Khan, Savage scored 124-5, taking first turn at the crease. Troy Ramsaywak supported with 25 as Ano Singh snared 2-6 and Eddie Barlow 2-11. HS Masters were restricted for 99-6 in reply. Oslyn Batson got 32 not out while Andrew Sukram made 17; Yunnis Yusuf took 2-16.

In the Open category, Farm beat Superstar by 61 runs. Farm posted 128-6, taking first strike after the game was reduced to 10 overs due to rain. Suraj Boodhoo stroked 55, while Avenash Dhaniram made 36 and Linclon Leander 16. Superstar were sent packing for 67 in reply. Vishnu Geewan picked up 3-10 and Ameer Khan 2-14.

Farm defeated Mike’s All Stars by 26 runs. Farm batted first and scored 116 all out in 10 overs. Ameer Khan made 38 and Lincoln Leander 36. Karam Persaud, Sheldon Adams and Travis Persaud grabbed three wickets each. Mike’s All Stars made 90 all out in reply with Adams scoring 27 and Khalid Haslim 18. Geewan had 3-9 and Khan 3-11.