State Media being used as a weapon against judiciary – Jagdeo

General Secretary of the Main Parliamentary Opposition – the People’s Progressive Party /

Civic (PPP/C) – Bharrat Jagdeo, is laying claims that the judicial system of Guyana is being “subjected to attacks” if the David Granger-led Administration does not get ‘favourable’ decisions.

The former Head of State made this assertion during a media conference hosted by the party at its headquarters, Freedom House, Georgetown yesterday.

“We’ve seen this unprecedented attack on the Judiciary if the Government doesn’t get its way. If it does not get decisions that are favourable to the Government then judges and magistrates and others – the members of the judiciary – will be subjected to campaigns led by the State Media to destroy their credibility.”

Jagdeo was referring to articles being published by the Guyana Chronicle with regards to the acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Carl Singh, who a few days ago, threw out an appeal against the decision of the High Court last year to free Jagdeo of a race-baiting charge.

Attorney General Basil Williams, the State-owned newspaper reported, has since signalled that he will file another appeal to the Caribbean Court of Justice.

“He said the Chancellor’s decision is a vain attempt to free Jagdeo because the case is appealable. Justice Singh’s decision comes amid deep concerns by the administration and other citizens regarding his decision in the dying days of his career on the bench to bring up two of the most controversial cases, which will impact Jagdeo. The other case is an appeal against a decision by former Chief Justice Ian Chang to scrap presidential term limits, on which he is set to rule on February 15, 2017,” the Guyana Chronicle stated.

Singh is expected to begin pre-retirement leave on January, 30, 2017.

The Chronicle reported: “Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior legal mind had warned that Justice Singh, who is also Chancellor (ag), should not be taking on new political cases during the time he should be on pre-retirement leave. If the term-limit hearing continues despite Williams’ request, it means that Singh, like Chang, would have to come out of pre-retirement to conclude those cases.”

Meanwhile, former Speaker of the National Assembly, Ralph Ramkarran has accused the Government of “intimidatory” behaviour towards the judiciary and Singh.

Ramkarran also took aim at the state-owned Guyana Chronicle over purported “attacks” and posited that the Guyana Bar Association cannot afford to be silent on the attacks, which he labelled as “unprecedented in their savagery,”

Jagdeo lamented yesterday that the supposed attack on members of the judiciary will warp the thinking of those in the system resulting in them being “compliant” for fear of being publicly “ridiculed”.

“Warp (the) thinking of those who manage our affairs at the National level, intimidate judges and the others to become complaint and give decisions that are favourable to the Government for fear of being publicly ridiculed and chastised about their decisions,”

Jagdeo turned his attention to the Attorney General Basil Williams, whom he said, has a notion that once persons are appointed to occupy an independent office by the Government, they are “obligated’ to act in favour of the regime.

“They are not obligated to act professionally or impartially, but to act in a manner that is beneficial to the APNU Government and gave decisions only favourable to them – this is crudity,” Jagdeo asserted.