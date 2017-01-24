Latest update January 24th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Richardson receives Highest Goalscorer award

Jan 24, 2017 Sports 0

Highest Goalscorer of the Ministry of Health / Busta Soft Shoes Football Competition

Proprietor of Junior’s Jewellery and Gift Gallery Ferdinand Bacchus (right) hands over the gold chain to Highest Goalscorer Gergory Richardson in the presence of Petra Organisation member Clifford Jones yesterday.

Gregory Richardson received his prize of one gold chain compliments of Junior’s Jewellery and Gift Gallery yesterday, at the entity’s location on Robb Street.
Proprietor Ferdinand Bacchus in his remarks spoke of the support he offers to football, adding that in his estimation the sponsorship that goes to the sport is not enough and he has acceded to assisting in whatever capacity that is requested.
Ferdinand promised future support to the Petra Organisation, organisers of the tournament.
Richardson in his response thanked Ferdinand for the gesture and promised to continue to play to the best of his ability which he hopes will be embraced by the fans.
Regarded as one of the most gifted strikers to hone his skills locally, Richardson scored twelve goals, during the competition.
Also present at the presentation was Petra Organisation member Clifford Jones.

More in this category

Sports

Jaguars face-off with Pride today in Regional Super50 ‘Day/Nighter’ at the Mecca

Jaguars face-off with Pride today in Regional Super50...

Jan 24, 2017

By Sean Devers in Barbados In Association with Bounty Supermarket,Vnet Communications, Life Time Reality & Ming’s Products & Services Today at the Mecca (Kensington Oval) Guyana Jaguars...
Read More
STAG Nations Cup KO Football …Western Tigers and Santos book semi final slots following commanding wins

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …Western...

Jan 24, 2017

Success, Mike’s Wellman, Savage and Farm triumph

Success, Mike’s Wellman, Savage and Farm

Jan 24, 2017

HS Masters overcome Trophy Stall Masters

HS Masters overcome Trophy Stall Masters

Jan 24, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…This could have never happened in Jamaica

Letter to the Sports Editor…This could have...

Jan 24, 2017

Farfan and Mendes Ltd renews RHT&YSC U-15 Cricket sponsorship

Farfan and Mendes Ltd renews RHT&YSC U-15...

Jan 24, 2017

UCI letter to GOA endorse Burrowes led GCF

UCI letter to GOA endorse Burrowes led GCF

Jan 24, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Political blackmail

    The vendors have City Hall’s number. Every time City Hall moves against the vendors, they are reminded that they,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch