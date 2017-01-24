Richardson receives Highest Goalscorer award

Highest Goalscorer of the Ministry of Health / Busta Soft Shoes Football Competition

Gregory Richardson received his prize of one gold chain compliments of Junior’s Jewellery and Gift Gallery yesterday, at the entity’s location on Robb Street.

Proprietor Ferdinand Bacchus in his remarks spoke of the support he offers to football, adding that in his estimation the sponsorship that goes to the sport is not enough and he has acceded to assisting in whatever capacity that is requested.

Ferdinand promised future support to the Petra Organisation, organisers of the tournament.

Richardson in his response thanked Ferdinand for the gesture and promised to continue to play to the best of his ability which he hopes will be embraced by the fans.

Regarded as one of the most gifted strikers to hone his skills locally, Richardson scored twelve goals, during the competition.

Also present at the presentation was Petra Organisation member Clifford Jones.