Richardson receives Highest Goalscorer award

Latest update January 24th, 2017 12:55 AM
Highest Goalscorer of the Ministry of Health / Busta Soft Shoes Football Competition
Gregory Richardson received his prize of one gold chain compliments of Junior’s Jewellery and Gift Gallery yesterday, at the entity’s location on Robb Street.
Proprietor Ferdinand Bacchus in his remarks spoke of the support he offers to football, adding that in his estimation the sponsorship that goes to the sport is not enough and he has acceded to assisting in whatever capacity that is requested.
Ferdinand promised future support to the Petra Organisation, organisers of the tournament.
Richardson in his response thanked Ferdinand for the gesture and promised to continue to play to the best of his ability which he hopes will be embraced by the fans.
Regarded as one of the most gifted strikers to hone his skills locally, Richardson scored twelve goals, during the competition.
Also present at the presentation was Petra Organisation member Clifford Jones.
Jan 24, 2017By Sean Devers in Barbados In Association with Bounty Supermarket,Vnet Communications, Life Time Reality & Ming’s Products & Services Today at the Mecca (Kensington Oval) Guyana Jaguars...
Jan 24, 2017
Jan 24, 2017
Jan 24, 2017
Jan 24, 2017
Jan 24, 2017
Jan 24, 2017
These are three persons that are highly regarded in Guyanese society. Speaking personally, I am an admirer of the Prime... more
The vendors have City Hall’s number. Every time City Hall moves against the vendors, they are reminded that they,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Trade between the US and other countries of the world, particularly China, was a major plank of Sir... more