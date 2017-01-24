MFK killing…Police Sergeant to stand trial for alleged murder conspiracy

Interdicted Police Sergeant Leyon Lindo has been committed to stand trial in the High Court for allegedly conspiring with murder accused Lennox ‘Two Colours’ Wayne to kill Mohamed F. Khan, a former businessman. Sergeant Lindo had his matter thrown over to the High Court after City Magistrate Judy Latchman ruled that a Prima Facie case (sufficient evidence) had been made out against him for the offence, at the conclusion of a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) yesterday

Sergeant Lindo of 220 Belle West, Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara, is accused of conspiring with Wayne to murder Mohamed F. Khan between July 10 and 18, 2014 at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

The sergeant is currently out on bail.

The charge against Lindo stemmed from revelations made by whistleblower Wayne, who is currently on remand, awaiting trial for the 2014 murder of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara Cosmetologist, Ashmini Harriram It was reported that Wayne provided police with a statement which said that he and Sergeant Lindo conspired to kill Khan.

According to reports, Khan’s dismembered body was discovered on a dam at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara on September 23, 2014. His skull, which was wrapped in a plastic bag, was located several feet from the body. Khan, 54, had escaped execution in July 2014 at La Grange, West Bank Demerara, when a gunman shot him in his abdomen shortly after he had returned to Guyana. He had fled to neighbouring Venezuela after selling his business on Hadfield Street, Georgetown, and had spoken of threats to his life.

The prosecution was represented by Police Inspector Bharat Mangru. Prosecutor Mangru called Wayne as the main witness. Several other witnesses including police officers and civilians were also called to testify. Attorney Glenn Hanoman represented Sergeant Lindo, who will go before a judge and jury at the next sitting of the Demerara Assizes.