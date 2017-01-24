Latest update January 24th, 2017 12:55 AM

Man, 32, dies in Soesdyke crash

A Timehri, East Bank Demerara resident died around 01:15 hours on Sunday after he reportedly lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into a utility pole at Soesdyke.

Dead: Sankar Seenauth

The dead man has been identified as 32-year-old Sankar Seenauth, a father of one, of 151 Old Road, Timehri.
According to information received, Seenauth reportedly overtook a vehicle and eventually lost control of his car and slammed into a utility pole. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.
Kaieteur News understands that Seenauth was trapped in the driver’s seat and it took some time before public-spirited persons could have pulled him from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.
Reports are that Seenauth was imbibing at a shop in the vicinity of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and then went home after which he left again to go out. His family had no idea where he was heading.
When this newspaper contacted his family yesterday, they declined to comment. However, reports are that the man left home around 01:00 and his relatives were informed of the accident about 15 minutes later and went to the scene.
When they got there, the man was lying motionless on the roadway and was bleeding from the head.

