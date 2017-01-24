Letter to the Sports Editor…This could have never happened in Jamaica

Dear Sports Editor,

I hope this letter makes into the Guyana’s Newspapers. First of all let me start by saying who I am. My name is Ken Williams and I am a Jamaican married to a wonderful Guyanese woman and as you know almost every Jamaican have taken part in track and field that is Champs which is more than 100yrs old. So by saying that I also had the privilege of meeting Mr. Aubrey Hutson through a good friend of mine and was told that he is the head of the Association in Guyana and to my knowledge he seems to be a well spoken person, but as you know we Jamaicans take track and field very, very serious.

To add to that, I have also had the chance to meet a good friend that just came back from Guyana with his co-worker and he had a lot of good stuff to say about Guyana also, and I must say that there is this guy by the name of Andy Medas-King who goes around promoting Guyana as if his life depends on it, to add to that, he has one of the fastest kids here in New York and also in the entire United States of America, so we see him a lot at almost every track meet and man he’s always proud to talk about Guyana, but he’s not the reason for me to writing this letter.

The real reason why I’m writing this letter is because we here in New York have learnt so much about Guyana like we live there, but to read in the Newspapers that this athletics association head don’t have any real vision for the Association and have the nerve to go on National Television and talk that, and has been re-elected to serve another four years, never this could have never happened in Jamaica, never in a million years.

We out here were always wondering why Guyana with all that talent is not producing class athletes, but now the entire world is seeing why. Thanks to Mr. Medas-King, who is always asking for help and so much for his Country, sending Jamaican athletes to Guyana asking for help to be put in Guyana to help better things; but now to note that all the leaders seem to don’t have a vision for the next four years; what a mess Guyana is in, can’t the Government or the IAAF or IOC launch an investigation into the affairs and see where the money that have been given to them went and can’t the athletes protest the situation and let their voices be heard.

We in Jamaica have done that in order to get the attention of the people. I really can’t believe what entails in Guyana. Were the clubs being bought out or are these coaches being promised trips for a vote, it’s insane to see after so much failure he has been re-elected, it’s crazy.

Well all I can say is that we would not be supporting things in Guyana. I now see why people don’t want to support things in Guyana, well to those in Guyana who don’t know how hard Medas-King have been advertising Guyana here in New York, good luck to him I wish him well and all those in Guyana, you Guys have no heart to vote for a change and as a consequence all the young athletes are going to suffer. An Organization without a Vision is dead.

Ken Williams a concerned Jamaican.