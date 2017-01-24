Leopold St. carpenter was stabbed to heart – PM

A Post Mortem (PM) examination performed on the remains of Raul Rodrigues, who was knifed

during an altercation with two men in the vicinity of Demico House at the Stabroek Market Square, has revealed that the carpenter was stabbed to the heart.

The PM was done at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by government pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.

Rodrigues’ sister, Anastasia said that the bus conductor who was arrested after her brother was killed remains in police custody.

Reports indicate that Rodrigues and two males had an altercation when he was allegedly stabbed once to the chest by one of the men with an object. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the GPHC.

His sibling said that she received a call sometime after 21:00hrs on Friday from someone who informed her that her sibling had been stabbed. Shortly after, she received another call that he had succumbed.

”I went to the hospital and the police give me a hard time to see him. I tell them that I just wanted to see if it was my brother who was stabbed and they had me waiting more than an hour,” the woman related.

She explained that after she got to see her brother’s body, she went to the scene but got no information as to what happened.

The woman claimed that she was informed that the victim was attacked at the Dairy Bus Park and collapsed in front of Demico House after running from his attacker(s).

”The police said that they looking at it as a robbery because he had two phones, an iPhone and a Blu phone and the police only got the Blu phone,” the woman claimed.

According to Rodrigues, her brother had been imbibing in Leopold Street and later left to go to the Stabroek Market. She said that she was informed that her sibling only had $100 on him at the time of his death.

Investigations are ongoing.