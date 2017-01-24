Latest update January 24th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Leopold St. carpenter was stabbed to heart – PM

Jan 24, 2017 News 0

A Post Mortem (PM) examination performed on the remains of Raul Rodrigues, who was knifed

Dead: Raul Rodrigues

during an altercation with two men in the vicinity of Demico House at the Stabroek Market Square, has revealed that the carpenter was stabbed to the heart.
The PM was done at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by government pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.
Rodrigues’ sister, Anastasia said that the bus conductor who was arrested after her brother was killed remains in police custody.
Reports indicate that Rodrigues and two males had an altercation when he was allegedly stabbed once to the chest by one of the men with an object. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the GPHC.
His sibling said that she received a call sometime after 21:00hrs on Friday from someone who informed her that her sibling had been stabbed. Shortly after, she received another call that he had succumbed.
”I went to the hospital and the police give me a hard time to see him. I tell them that I just wanted to see if it was my brother who was stabbed and they had me waiting more than an hour,” the woman related.
She explained that after she got to see her brother’s body, she went to the scene but got no information as to what happened.
The woman claimed that she was informed that the victim was attacked at the Dairy Bus Park and collapsed in front of Demico House after running from his attacker(s).
”The police said that they looking at it as a robbery because he had two phones, an iPhone and a Blu phone and the police only got the Blu phone,” the woman claimed.
According to Rodrigues, her brother had been imbibing in Leopold Street and later left to go to the Stabroek Market. She said that she was informed that her sibling only had $100 on him at the time of his death.
Investigations are ongoing.

More in this category

Sports

Jaguars face-off with Pride today in Regional Super50 ‘Day/Nighter’ at the Mecca

Jaguars face-off with Pride today in Regional Super50...

Jan 24, 2017

By Sean Devers in Barbados In Association with Bounty Supermarket,Vnet Communications, Life Time Reality & Ming’s Products & Services Today at the Mecca (Kensington Oval) Guyana Jaguars...
Read More
STAG Nations Cup KO Football …Western Tigers and Santos book semi final slots following commanding wins

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …Western...

Jan 24, 2017

Success, Mike’s Wellman, Savage and Farm triumph

Success, Mike’s Wellman, Savage and Farm

Jan 24, 2017

HS Masters overcome Trophy Stall Masters

HS Masters overcome Trophy Stall Masters

Jan 24, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…This could have never happened in Jamaica

Letter to the Sports Editor…This could have...

Jan 24, 2017

Farfan and Mendes Ltd renews RHT&YSC U-15 Cricket sponsorship

Farfan and Mendes Ltd renews RHT&YSC U-15...

Jan 24, 2017

UCI letter to GOA endorse Burrowes led GCF

UCI letter to GOA endorse Burrowes led GCF

Jan 24, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Political blackmail

    The vendors have City Hall’s number. Every time City Hall moves against the vendors, they are reminded that they,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch