Is the Prime Minister for real on this matter?

Latest update January 24th, 2017 12:05 AM
Dear Editor,
This is not the first time the Prime Minister has me and I believe the nation bewildered with his comments. This one has forced me to pen this letter. How can the PM truly say that he has no knowledge of the work of the Commissioner of Information when that office falls directly under his jurisdiction? Further this matter was in the media sometime before. We are not talking here about $120,000 per month it is $1.2 million. Would this not be tax payers’ money? Come on Mr. PM I stand by you and your Government and I pray for you daily but please, up the level of your responsibility to the people of this nation. This atrocity must stop now. Can’t statutory appointees be disciplined for nonfunctioning and their services withdrawn? Please Mr. PM, I don’t think that Guyanese are that unintelligent to accept this farce.
Apostle Rev. O Brian Welch
