I respect the President, PM, and Major General Joe Singh but….

These are three persons that are highly regarded in Guyanese society. Speaking personally, I am an admirer of the Prime Minister. He was the natural inheritor of Cheddi Jagan and should have been the President of Guyana. I have personally known Moses Nagamootoo for more than forty years.

President David Granger is a dedicated nationalist who will end his presidential career without even a remote criticism of his handling of his country’s finances. Major General Joe Singh needs no introduction. His record of service to his country is graphically large. But I think all of these admirable men have stumbled recently. And they need to address the issue raised in this column sooner than later.

I am in receipt of a fairly sizeable, confidential set of documents about the Joe Singh Inquiry into the controversy of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA). This is an explosive set of papers which I will share with every citizen if he/she asks me to. I will deliver a copy each to the media, the President, the Prime Minister and Major General Singh.

I will remind readers of my column for December 28, 2016 entitled, “APNU+AFC: The Metaphysics of Presence,” in which I wrote the following; “It (Joe Singh Report) tells the story of failed power and the abuse of authority that began with colonization and continues to the date of the publication of this column. For the President, his Cabinet and the five lawyers in that Cabinet, to accept the findings of that report, when the evidence is shockingly contradictory indicates that this country is a failed state.”

I wrote that observation based on reading the Joe Singh Report only. Now I have many, many more documents; some from the files of the GNBA and the confidential response from Leonard Craig himself. Craig’s response to and rejection of the Joe Singh report is seriously intellectual. I sought Craig’s response through a phone call to China. His reaction was disappointing. I told him I will quote what he says to me; he permitted me to. Craig intoned that he will not discuss his submission to the Prime Minister because it would put the AFC in the national spotlight, and as an executive member of the AFC, he will not go that far.

He indicated that the week beginning January 22, he will be in Guyana for the AFC’s national conference, and he will call a press conference to show where the Joe Singh Report is “highly flawed and biased,” (his words). I then pressed him to explain what he meant by “biased.” To my surprise, he said I should know that. I keep insisting that he elaborate on his submission to the PM that I have in my possession and which makes reference to a number of documents that Mr. Singh did not incorporate into his report. But again Craig was frustratingly evasive, telling me he would like to know how I secured his confidential report to the PM.

Then Craig took a direction that startled me, and at the time of writing I don’t know how to react. He pointedly asked me if I intend to analyze and write on the documents I have. I informed him I have already put my fine teeth comb on them and I am prepared to share the documents with the Bar Association. He suggested that I hold off until he holds his press conference. When I solicited his reason, he indicated he will go beyond the documents I have, so I would have more informed sources to go on when I write. I agreed.

My phone conversation with Leonard Craig led me to believe that Craig is made of the stuff that characterizes most Guyanese politicians – political loyalty. It was clear to me that Craig has material that will lead to questions that the President, the Prime Minister and Major General Joe Singh will have to grapple with, but Craig’s overriding consideration is the protection of the AFC.

Now here is the part that Craig did not mention and that I had to find out from four, yes four AFC executives. I approached them, told them of what I have, including Craig’s intellectual rejection of the Joe Singh Report. To my surprise, I did not know that Craig’s defence was circulated to the AFC leadership, in which a majority of that leadership felt that Craig was wronged and the issue will be raised at the national conference of the AFC.

This was intriguing, so I called back China. Craig did not answer. He returned my email and was frustratingly brief, “Man, Freddie wait till I come to Guyana nuh.”