Fung-A-Fat appointed Chief Parliamentary Counsel

Government has appointed Charles Fung-a-Fat, S. C, as Chief Parliamentary Counsel.

According to the Attorney General Chambers yesterday, the official began his legal career there as Parliamentary Counsel in 1981. He was Senior Legal Adviser in 1986, Principal Legal Adviser in 1986 and Principal Parliamentary Counsel in 1987. He moved up to Deputy Chief Parliamentary Counsel in the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Fung-A-Fat obtained his Bachelor of Laws (LL. B.) with honours at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus. He achieved the Legal Education Certificate at the Hugh Wooding Law School, St. Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago and is also the holder of a Certificate of Legislative Drafting (Cert. LD) in Legislative Drafting through the Commonwealth Secretariat in 1982.

During his more than 34 years in the profession, he has drafted bills and subsidiary legislation, provided legal opinions and legal advice to the Attorney General. He also represented the state in civil matters, including the cases of Attorney General v. Alli and others (1987) 41WIR, P176 (1989) Law Reports of the Commonwealth (Const). p 474, the election petitions of Winston Payne and Ivan Austin and the Working People’s Alliance (W.P.A).

“Additionally, he has prepared writs and advised on legal matters to all government ministries and departments. He has also vetted Government contracts – local as well as contracts between the Government and international lending organizations,” the AG Chambers explained.

Fung-a-Fat served as a member of the Inter-Governmental Task Force to implement the Caricom Single Market and Economy at meetings held in various territories. He was also a Member of the Technical Working Group at the Ministry of Foreign Trade and International Cooperation, dealing particularly with intellectual property rights and dispute settlement.

He was also a Member of the Inter-Agency Permanent Committee on Human Rights at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a Member of the Law Revision Commission for the last Revised Edition of the Laws of Guyana.

Fung-a-Fat represented Guyana at several meetings, for example those of Regional Chief Parliamentary Counsel held in various territories to implement the Caribbean Court of Justice which included the drafting of the CCJ Rules of the Court, workshop on Legislative Measures to Combat Terrorism and the implementation of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda and Disaster Legislation Workshop in Antigua and Barbuda under the auspices of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Response Agency (CDERA).

Currently he is a Member of the Commonwealth Association of Legislative Counsel.