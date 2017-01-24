Deputy Mayor stages one-man protest related to parking meters

Deputy Mayor of Georgetown, Sherod Duncan yesterday staged a one-man protest in front of The Bishops’ High School, in opposition to parking meters in the city.

“This chaotic and crazy roll out of the parking meters two days before we roll out people paying for the parking spaces… we’re still fixing the parking spaces, adding a little gravel here and there”, Duncan said. “Smart City Solutions is not smart at all and that is my take on this”.

“This is about the ninth month since this contract was signed last year May and we are still talking about why if these people (parking meter company) have so much experience in rolling out parking meters… why are they putting parking meters on the pavement to the objection of the differently able? Why would a parking meter be placed on an island… that is the space in-between two major roads? It is utter madness and this tells me that these people do not know they are doing. Why would you put a parking meter in front of a school, in any country teachers park for free, especially in the fourth poorest country in this hemisphere”, the Deputy Mayor stressed.

Duncan held a placard which read, “Parking Meters Burdensome!!!”

He further stressed, “What signals are we sending to the citizenry? This is how we show that we care about them? In which other country in the world, before you make the parking meter payment and enforcement legal, you have the parking meters already installed? In which other country in the world could you send regulations to a Minister the Friday to be approved by the Monday? In which country in the world people operate like that?

“The Guyana Police Force and the Traffic Department, who should have been the first people to be consulted, are now making some utterances that you cannot put the parking spaces close to the corners. The by-laws were approved by council in December. On Friday, more than a month later, now we are submitting them to the Minister, we’re disrespectful to our own selves and nobody is going to respect us”, Duncan concluded.