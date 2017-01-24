Campbellville arms find… Cops thwart plot to execute alleged night club shooter

Police sources disclosed last night that they have foiled a plot to execute an individual who

allegedly gunned down 19-year-old Ryan Sergeant at the Rio Night Club last September.

The sources said that the plotters are linked to last Sunday’s discovery of an AK-47 assault rifle, a 9mm pistol and 80 rounds of ammunition at a John Street, Campbellville residence.

Kaieteur News understands that the intended target is an individual known as ‘Whistle,’ who was reportedly questioned in relation to the Rio Night Club slaying.

‘Whistle’ is said to be employed as a bodyguard for a prominent gold dealer. Investigators were up to late last night still questioning three individuals in connection with the alleged execution plot.

The police were reportedly tipped off about the plot. At around 18.00 hrs on Sunday, lawmen, acting on this information, conducted a raid at the Campbellville residence.

They retrieved an AK 47 Rifle, a 9MM Pistol, three magazines and eighty live rounds and several cellular phones. They also detained three suspects, aged 29, 30 and 35, who hail from Campbellville, Charlestown and Linden.

Eyewitnesses to the Rio Night Club shooting state that Ryan Sergeant and some friends were at the Queenstown club when they got into a fight with a group of men over a woman. The men were reportedly asked to leave the night spot, since they were disturbing other patrons.

But while outside the club, an individual opened fire on Sergeant and his friends,

who ran for cover. It was while the 19-year-old was running towards his car that he was shot and his friend, Jeffrey Ferrell, 35, sustained a gunshot wound to the neck.

It is alleged that a man who was with Sergeant opened fire on the shooter and his friends but missed.

Sergeant was taken to a city hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time, police had said that they were looking for ‘an ex-killing squad member’ and two others in connection with the night club shooting.

Reports are that the entire incident was recorded on surveillance cameras. It was said that investigators were able to positively identify the shooters from video footage provided. However, no one was charged.