Victims of Cummings Lodge fire receive laptops, mattresses

Minster of Social Protection Amna Ally on Friday, last donated mattresses, laptops and stationary to the victims of the Cummings Lodge apartment fire.

Ally said that she collaborated with the Minister of Public Telecommunication, Cathy Hughes and the Minister within the Ministry of Education, Nicolette Henry to assist the victims, who include several University students.

The presentation was held at the National Gymnasium, where the victims are also being housed for the time.

In response, one of the victims, Rohan Cox said, “I am deeply grateful to all the students that have come forward, to all the members of the community who reached out, to the different Ministries and I really feel appreciative. I mean even the first night there were persons offering places to stay when the fire was blazing. I did not know how to respond to all the kindness, so I want to thank everyone that reached out”.

Another victim on behalf of all the students and victims thanked the minister and said that the students would surely put the items to good use. The victim said that, “even though we have lost millions and things that are irreplaceable and were close to our hearts, we have been strong and great things are going to come”.

Kaieteur News was made to understand that the Indian Embassy has been giving support to the Indian medical students and the Fire Department also has been aiding the foreign students.

The fire which destroyed the two-storey building at Lot 46 Third Street Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara on January 13, 2017, left an estimated 35 tenants, including several students from the University of Guyana (UG), Texila American University (TAU), Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) and young working adults homeless.

The landlord for the burnt building, Tarachand Balgobin, Director of Project Cycle Management Division at the Ministry of Finance, held a meeting with the tenants on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. It was reported that he returned the students’ security deposits.

“The landlord said that the insurance of the building was expired and that was the reason he could not help more in the case”, a victim said.

“It is shocking, because in this case you expect some sort of insurance to get at least a percentage of what you lost”.