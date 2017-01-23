Second Rodrigues sibling murdered near Stabroek Square

– sister’s killer still at large

When two men stabbed 43-year-old Raul Rodrigues to death last Friday night, he became the second sibling from the Rodrigues clan to be slain in the Stabroek Square area.

This time around, the family is hoping that justice is served, since the individual who killed the first family member still walks free.

Rodrigues, a father of three, and carpenter, of 64 Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, was reportedly in the vicinity of the Dairy bus park at around 21.30hrs, when he became involved in an altercation with two men. One of them stabbed him in the chest and he later succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Police have detained a 28-year-old bus conductor from Meadow Brook Gardens and are looking for another suspect.

His sister, Anastasia Rodrigues, said that her brother appeared to be the victim of a robbery, since the attackers made off with two of his mobile phones. Police reportedly recovered one of the phones, but an iPhone is still missing. She said that the detained man is known to the family.

The sister said that she is relieved that the police have detained one of the alleged killers. She also expressed hope that the suspects will be charged, unlike what occurred when her sister was slain some six years ago.

In September, 2010, her sister, popular market vendor Letuica Rodrigues, called ‘Mama’, was knifed to death near the Stabroek Market, allegedly by her reputed husband’s former lover.

Eyewitnesses had said that a young man had approached Rodrigues, 31, and started arguing with her.

An eyewitness said that the vendor was about to turn away when another woman came up and stabbed her in the chest.

Some vendors speculated that the suspect might have used the young man as a diversion.

Like her brother, Rodrigues died at the GPHC.

Relatives had alleged that the suspect had threatened to kill Letuica Rodrigues, a few days prior to the attack.

A relative had revealed that Rodrigues shared a relationship with the alleged killer’s ‘child father’ for five years.

It is alleged that after the threat was made, Rodrigues went to the Brickdam Police Station to make a report.

However, some of the ranks allegedly refused to take the report and told the vendor that she was “coming too steady.”

Rodrigues and the suspect had numerous disputes that ended at the courts.

The suspect, who fled the scene, is still at large, and Rodrigues’ relatives claim that she escaped to Suriname.

Almost two years after the killing, police issued a wanted bulletin for the accused, Lexie Abiola Abigail Richardson.

A release stated that 26-year-old Richardson, who was last known to be living at Lot 64 Cross Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Rodrigues on September 26, 2010.

Anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of Richardson is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 226-1326, 225-2227, 225-8196, 226-7065, 225-6411, 911 or the nearest police station.

However the slain woman’s sister feels that investigators did not do enough to apprehend the alleged killer.

According to the sister, police failed to act on suggestions that they should have detained a female relative of the suspect. The relative is reportedly now living in Suriname with the alleged killer.