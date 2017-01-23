Latest update January 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Second Rodrigues sibling murdered near Stabroek Square

Jan 23, 2017 News 0

 

– sister’s killer still at large

When two men stabbed 43-year-old Raul Rodrigues to death last Friday night, he became the second sibling from the Rodrigues clan to be slain in the Stabroek Square area.
This time around, the family is hoping that justice is served, since the individual who killed the first family member still walks free.
Rodrigues, a father of three, and carpenter, of 64 Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, was reportedly in the vicinity of the Dairy bus park at around 21.30hrs, when he became involved in an altercation with two men. One of them stabbed him in the chest and he later succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
Police have detained a 28-year-old bus conductor from Meadow Brook Gardens and are looking for another suspect.
His sister, Anastasia Rodrigues, said that her brother appeared to be the victim of a robbery, since the attackers made off with two of his mobile phones. Police reportedly recovered one of the phones, but an iPhone is still missing. She said that the detained man is known to the family.

Knifed to death near Stabroek Square: Raul Rodrigues

Knifed to death in 2010 near Stabroek Square: Letuica Rodrigues

Wanted for murder: Lexie Abiola Abigail Richardson

The sister said that she is relieved that the police have detained one of the alleged killers. She also expressed hope that the suspects will be charged, unlike what occurred when her sister was slain some six years ago.
In September, 2010, her sister, popular market vendor Letuica Rodrigues, called ‘Mama’, was knifed to death near the Stabroek Market, allegedly by her reputed husband’s former lover.
Eyewitnesses had said that a young man had approached Rodrigues, 31, and started arguing with her.
An eyewitness said that the vendor was about to turn away when another woman came up and stabbed her in the chest.
Some vendors speculated that the suspect might have used the young man as a diversion.
Like her brother, Rodrigues died at the GPHC.
Relatives had alleged that the suspect had threatened to kill Letuica Rodrigues, a few days prior to the attack.
A relative had revealed that Rodrigues shared a relationship with the alleged killer’s ‘child father’ for five years.
It is alleged that after the threat was made, Rodrigues went to the Brickdam Police Station to make a report.
However, some of the ranks allegedly refused to take the report and told the vendor that she was “coming too steady.”
Rodrigues and the suspect had numerous disputes that ended at the courts.
The suspect, who fled the scene, is still at large, and Rodrigues’ relatives claim that she escaped to Suriname.
Almost two years after the killing, police issued a wanted bulletin for the accused, Lexie Abiola Abigail Richardson.
A release stated that 26-year-old Richardson, who was last known to be living at Lot 64 Cross Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Rodrigues on September 26, 2010.
Anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of Richardson is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 226-1326, 225-2227, 225-8196, 226-7065, 225-6411, 911 or the nearest police station.
However the slain woman’s sister feels that investigators did not do enough to apprehend the alleged killer.
According to the sister, police failed to act on suggestions that they should have detained a female relative of the suspect. The relative is reportedly now living in Suriname with the alleged killer.

More in this category

Sports

Jaguars depart for Regional Super 50

Jaguars depart for Regional Super 50

Jan 22, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed The Guyana Jaguars departed yesterday morning for Barbados where they will compete in zone B of the Regional Super 50 tournament which will commence on Tuesday. The Jaguars will...
Read More
STAG Nations Cup KO Football …City vs West side double tonight at Tucville as semi final spots at stake

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …City vs West...

Jan 22, 2017

Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Inc stakes another Sprint Classic Horserace meet

Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Inc stakes another Sprint...

Jan 22, 2017

From the boxing (ring) to the suffer (ring) Terrence Ali is still our champion

From the boxing (ring) to the suffer (ring)...

Jan 22, 2017

Star Party Rentals latest on board Limacol Football

Star Party Rentals latest on board Limacol...

Jan 22, 2017

GAPF honour three at AGM

GAPF honour three at AGM

Jan 22, 2017

Fourth edition of Anamayah Memorial Basketball competition begins in Berbice today

Fourth edition of Anamayah Memorial Basketball...

Jan 22, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch