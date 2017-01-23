Relatives turn in alleged Gas station robber

Latest update January 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM
Police have detained a man who allegedly robbed the No. 50 gas station at Leeds on the Corentyne, Berbice of a substantial sum of money last Tuesday.
Reports are that he was taken into custody by a relative after the police were closing in on him.
The man, who is well known to the police and is being described as a nuisance, was recently released from jail after serving a lengthy sentence for murder.
It is alleged that around 16:40hrs on Tuesday, the suspect entered the premises, armed with a crowbar and cutlass, and proceeded to relieve 24-year-old employee Sheniza Muniz, and 18-year-old Remacus Williams called ‘Skinny,’ a pump attendant, of No. 50 village, of a considerable sum of cash.
The robber then sped out of the gas station, and escaped on a bicycle.
Jan 23, 2017– New Executive features youth, business magnate Ming By Edison Jefford Incumbent President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson will serve in that position for...
Jan 23, 2017
Jan 23, 2017
Jan 23, 2017
Jan 22, 2017
Jan 22, 2017
Jan 22, 2017
I have been doing columns since 1988. I have been a major columnist with the Catholic Standard, Stabroek News, Kaieteur... more
A few weeks ago, there was a terrible accident on the East Coast Public Road. The accident involved a rider of what... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Trade between the US and other countries of the world, particularly China, was a major plank of Sir... more