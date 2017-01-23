Relatives turn in alleged Gas station robber

Police have detained a man who allegedly robbed the No. 50 gas station at Leeds on the Corentyne, Berbice of a substantial sum of money last Tuesday.

Reports are that he was taken into custody by a relative after the police were closing in on him.

The man, who is well known to the police and is being described as a nuisance, was recently released from jail after serving a lengthy sentence for murder.

It is alleged that around 16:40hrs on Tuesday, the suspect entered the premises, armed with a crowbar and cutlass, and proceeded to relieve 24-year-old employee Sheniza Muniz, and 18-year-old Remacus Williams called ‘Skinny,’ a pump attendant, of No. 50 village, of a considerable sum of cash.

The robber then sped out of the gas station, and escaped on a bicycle.