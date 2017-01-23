PNCR moves motion supporting Govt’s retake of Red House

…as party hosts first General Council meeting

A motion giving the government full support in its action of retaking Red House, a national heritage building, was supported when the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) held its first general council meeting for the year.

The motion was presented to the General Council by the Vice Chairperson of the National Congress of Women, (NCW), Ms. Carol Smith-Joseph.

President David Granger and Leader of the PNCR delivered the feature address at the meeting held under the theme, “PNCR – Vanguard of a Green Economy,” at the party’s headquarters in Sophia on Saturday.

Plans for the party’s sixtieth anniversary were also unveiled during a presentation by Executive member, Ms. Annette Ferguson.

During his feature address, Granger reminded of his party’s commitment to the APNU+AFC coalition.

“The PNCR is committed to coalition politics; we are better to together.”

The PNCR Leader also reminded the General Council that it was the Coalition government that brought back local democracy to municipalities and local government areas across Guyana.

The president said that the PNC established a policy of hinterland development and built the first Secondary school in the hinterland.

He also highlighted the PNCR’s contribution to the development of Guyana over the past 60 years.

Granger reported to the General Council that the five B’s (Boats, Buses, Bicycles, Breakfast and Books) initiative is working.

“The 5B’s is working, but we need to do more, we must do more. Every child in school; our party regions must work to ensure that every child remains in school.”

“Despite the challenges, we have to find employment for the young people of Guyana. We have to develop the village economies; we have to start producing things at the village level.”

President Granger said that regions must focus on education and it is imperative that employment be created for youths. Granger urged village leaders to take rebuilding village economies seriously, while pledging government’s support for such initiatives.

A focal point of his presentation was on efforts to confront issues such as teenage pregnancy, juvenile delinquency and crime.

Each party member was urged to protect and preserve the family, since this is what society was founded on.

Speaking to the Diaspora, he said that “The Diaspora is vital to the PNC; it is a vital component. I trust the Diaspora and I believe in the Diaspora.”

The Leader saluted the efforts of PNCR members in the Diaspora and said it has always been an essential element in the PNC and will continue to be.

Party Chairman, Basil Williams, said that he is confident government will quicken the pace of development in many sectors this year.

“We must take up the many opportunities for employment that our pursuit of a ‘Green Economy’ together with the imminent ‘on-boarding’ of our oil and gas industries will bring” Williams added.

The Party Chairman pointed out that for the first time in 23 years, orders have been made by Judges in our courts against the President (who has Constitutional Immunity from suit), Prime Minister and Attorney General, without giving them a hearing.

The Chairman stated that the good news was that the PNCR would continue to support the Coalition government in its efforts to restore the rule of law in Guyana.

Williams urged Party members to enhance their contact with the Guyanese people in all communities and to continue to work to bridge the coastland and hinterland divide.

General Secretary of the PNCR Mr. Oscar Clarke, CCH delivered the General Secretary Report.

He brought the General Council up to date with the state of the party’s Secretariat, the youth and women’s arm and all party regions (local and overseas) and the work of the Secretariat during the period between General Councils. The General Secretary reported to the Council that the state of the party was strong, poised and prepared to participate fully in all events planned for the 60th Anniversary events of the PNCR.

During the Party’s Diamond Jubilee year (2017), homage will be paid to founders of the party and plans drawn up for the next sixty years. A minute of silence was observed for late party members.