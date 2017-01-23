More than one year later…Mother of baby who died after vaccination still seeks justice

Nearly two years after four-month-old Kevon Critchlow Jr. died after a visit to the Plaisance Heath Centre, where he was reportedly administered with the wrong injection by a nurse; his mother Suemede Critchlow and her husband are still seeking justice.

On March 18, 2015, Suemede left her Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara home to take her healthy son to clinic.

The following morning after the clinic visit the mother had to rush the child to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after observing blood and froth pouring from his nostrils and mouth. Baby Kevon was pronounced dead on arrival.

The parents believe that their child was given and injection intended for his 5-year-old cousin, who had also visited the clinic that day.

They are still adamant that their child’s death was as a result of negligence although a post mortem report showed that the child died from brain haemorrhage.

Even though she recently delivered a bouncing baby boy, Critchlow related that the loss of her son at such a tender age is still heartrending.

In April 2015, a health official had confirmed that investigations had been launched.

However, the mother expressed that she is saddened about the manner in which the matter is being treated, since she was never given an update on the status of the investigations.

Critchlow is hoping that the new Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence will pay an interest in the matter.

The grieving mother had told Kaieteur News, “We (the family) need justice for Kevon,” Suemede She added, “(The nurses) should be held accountable for any malpractice. They should have proper systems in place and the nurses should be well educated and equipped to deal with children.” In observance of her son’s first birthday, the mother and her husband Kevin Critchlow had visited their son’s grave and laid flowers.

One month after baby Kevon Critchlow died, his father was charged and placed before the courts for threatening the nurses at the health facility.

He was charged with threatening nurses Latoya Kellman and Tenisha Henry.

According to reports, the father and other persons were part of a funeral procession being held for his dead son, when he stormed the clinic with a cutlass and his child’s casket in hand.

It was reported that the nurses who were fearful for their lives ran for cover.

The older Critchlow had been relased on $10,000 bail. However, the charges were dismissed a few months later after the nurses failed to show up at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court to testify on numerous occasions.