Min. of Education urgently needs to investigate situation at Zeelugt

Jan 23, 2017

Dear Editor,
With the recent opening of the new school term, many children are eager to go school. Yet in the community of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, Region 3, it is not so. It seems that the children in this community have a tendency of not liking school so their attendance is poor. To come to the conclusion of what might be the factors that hinder their attendance is a mystery in the making.
One afternoon on my way home from work I stopped and asked some of them the reasons why they did not go to school and some of the answers were alarming. Some said that their parents didn’t want them to go but rather stay home. Some of them said that they have financial difficulties at home.
Being able to attend school should not be a problem here in Guyana since our education system caters for everyone. The ability of being able to attend school keeps our youth out of trouble and from breaking the laws. If one is to sit and relate where the productivity of the village Zeelugt is heading, it is disastrous.
For most of the years gone by, many of the youth were/are involved in crime and negative activities. It’s a matter of urgent concern which needs to be addressed. So I am calling on the relevant authorities whether the Guyana Police Force or the Ministry of Education to intervene so as to resolve this matter.
Concerned Citizen

