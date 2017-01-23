Mechanic killed, operator injured in fishing complex explosion

By: Brushell Blackman

A 52-year-old mechanic suffered a gruesome death while an operator miraculously escaped with minor injuries, after a gas explosion rocked the B.M. Enterprises fishing complex in Houston, East Bank Demerara at around 10.30hrs yesterday.

Carlton Megan, a father of two, of Diamond Housing Scheme, was hurled some 25 feet from a two- storey structure. His neck was almost severed. Another man, identified as Ukesh Persaud sustained minor injuries to one of his legs and was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

According to reports, Megan and Persaud were using welding equipment while fixing the compressor from an ice-making machine when the compressor exploded. There are reports that Megan was bending over the compressor at the time. Some who visited the scene said that they heard the blast all the way in Georgetown. Employees that were working nearby ran for cover because they thought a bomb had exploded.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, Megan’s mangled body, with head almost severed, was on the wharf, while parts from the exploded compressor were strewn nearby. The force of the explosion had also ripped a gaping hole in the zinc sheets at the top of the building where the men were working.

Guyana Fire Service Divisional Commander Compton Sparman said that the Fire Service responded with three fire trucks and an ambulance on receiving a call about the explosion.

From what Sparman was told, the men were repairing an ice making machine when the explosion occurred.

“They were looking after an ice box engine. They were welding and there was gas in the area and there was a semi-explosion that pelted him (Megan) off (the building) and broke his neck,” Sparman said.

The Fire Service official said that after examining the area, he concluded that there was some negligence. “There was gas in the area (where the men were working), and a lot of gas bottles there.”

B.M Enterprises owner, Doodnauth Rasiawan told Kaieteur News that he established his firm some three years ago and this is the first tragedy of this nature to occur there.

He said that Megan had been working on the compressor on Saturday, after it developed a gas leak. He suggested that Megan, whom he said was a mechanic, was putting air into the compressor when it exploded.

According to Sherwin Fortune an employee working close by, the explosion “ it felt like an earthquake”.

The dead man’s daughter, Rupa Megan, and his sister, Romini Megan had to be consoled after arriving while the body was still at the scene.

Carlton Megan worked at fishing establishments for more than 20 years. He had worked at BM Enterprise for two years.

According to an employee, Megan had escaped injury during two previous explosions at the same wharf.