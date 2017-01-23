Man who slashed ex-girlfriend allegedly stalked other teen

A Sophia man who is on the run after slashing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, Michelle Baker, appears to be a serial stalker, if claims by the mother of another teenage girl are true.

Michelle Cumberbatch, 40, of Lot 506 ‘C’ Field Sophia is pleading with the Guyana Police Force to capture the 24-year-old man, who she says assaulted her and threatened to kill her daughter and grand-daughter some four years ago.

Cumberbatch believes the attack stemmed from the fact that her 19-year-old daughter, jasmine Blair, had broken off her relationship with the suspect, after enduring years of physical abuse.

“My daughter did not want to continue living in an abusive relationship and when she decided to come home and live with me I told her she made a good decision because I did not want my grand-daughter to live in such an environment.”

Her daughter and the suspect have a four-year-old daughter.

Cumberbatch stated that after her daughter and grand-daughter moved in back with her, the ex-boyfriend would constantly visit her residence and threaten to kill them if he didn’t get to see his daughter.

“He came at my house a day picked up my grand-daughter and ran out to the road with her shouting that he going and throw her in front a truck, then he gone kill my daughter and kill himself.

Some men had to run behind him and collect my grand-daughter.”

After that incident, the woman and daughter were eventually granted a restraining order.

But she said not long after, she was sitting in her living room, watching television with her grand-daughter, when she heard a noise behind her.

The woman said when she turned and saw the ex-boyfriend with a piece of wood. She claimed that the man then struck her.

“Imagine my grand-daughter was in my hand and this man just kept lashing me all over my head until I fell on the ground. When me and my grand-daughter fell, this man picked up her and took her to his friend, who was waiting outside.”

Jasmine Blair, the daughter, said that upon seeing her mom on the ground, she alerted the neighbours, but the assailant had already fled.

Mrs. Cumberbatch said her injury required six stitches.

After the attack the woman stated that on September 1,2014 she went and made a report at the Turkeyen Police Station but the police officer never did anything about the matter. “Every time I go at the station they keep telling me they gun get back to me, and never did.”

She believes that if the police had arrested the suspect, another woman would not have been injured.

Cumberbatch stated that on December 13 last, she and her family were at home when they saw the same suspect riding towards their home on a bicycle. Cumberbatch stated that when she asked him why he was at her home, he said: “I came to say goodbye to my daughter because I did something terrible to Michelle Baker and you guys will never see me again because I am going to kill myself before the police find me and arrest me.”

The woman recalled that after she heard what he had said she alerted neighbours but the man escaped.

When Kaieteur News spoke with Jasmine Blair she stated “I need justice not only for myself and mom but also for Michelle Baker who got her throat slit by the same man. I need this man arrested and charged for all that he has done. I want people out there to know that he is very dangerous. Lastly, I would like the police to hurry and get him, because he said he will snatch my daughter and I will never see her again.”

Baker, of Lot 90, Mitchell Street , B Field Sophia, survived a brutal attack, allegedly at the hands of the same man, for whom she has a son.

She had lamented that before the incident she had filed an assault charge against the suspect, but he did not show up in court.

On December 13 last, Baker was allegedly assaulted by the suspect, whose last known address was B Field Sophia.

Baker stated that it was approximately 07:00 hrs when he visited her residence and accused her of “having time for other men”

After he left, Baker said that she went to the Vigilance Police Station to get a restraining order against him, but was told that this could only be obtained if they were living together or if the threats were continuous.

Baker alleged that while returning from the station the suspect attacked her and slashed her on the throat.

He then fled after a youth from the area intervened.

Baker was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where she was treated and sent away.

A restraining order was granted after Baker and her mother carried her bloodied clothes to the Vigilance Police Station.