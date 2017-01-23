Man who exposed corruption in a Co-op is now afraid for his life

Dear Editor,

On returning home to Kuru Kuru Linden Highway on Monday 19th December,2016 around 7:30pm, I discovered that the three 45gal tanks worth $26,000 each; one 1 inch water pump valued $56,000; a 1000 watt transformer worth $12,000; a reciprocating saw worth $90,000 and my flourishing fine leaf thyme plant, missing from my home. I immediately went across to the reserve where a 77 year old man lives. He told me what happened.

I immediately went to the outpost on the highway and made a report to a young policeman named, Mr David. I then drove to the Timehri Police station where I related the incident to another young police officer named, Sukhdeo. The distance where I live to the police station is less than 15 miles. My reason for mentioning this is to let readers know why most incident of skullduggery go unreported because you have to make several trips to the station.

The CID officer with another rank accompanied me to the crime scene. We went to the eyewitness. He gave a detailed account of how he observed a canter truck with two men removing the louvres entering the house and when they left. I made another report to the Brickdam station. I told the officer in charge that a CID rank from Timehri was working on the case. He said as soon as I located him, tell him he was needed at the Brickdam police station and after the matter is dealt with, he and his colleagues will be taken to the Timehri police station where the matter will be thoroughly thrashed out. I was only able to return to the Timehri police station on Friday evening 22nd of December, 2016 but he wasn’t there but he told me that he would be off duty during the holidays.

Now on Christmas day , Chronicle and Kaieteur News published an article on corruption in the Co-op in their letter column and I was told by someone in the village that a big wig in the Co-op called them and asked if they say what I wrote about him and on corruption. Since then there have been serious suspicious movements designed to harm me. These things are leading me to believe that they are planning something very ugly towards me. I am asking for police intervention ASAP. I have put my trust in the Lord, my help. I encourage everyone to know right and to do right because evil never pays. Ask God’s blessings on all our leaders and those who hold public office.

Finally, I first had called on the Minister of Co-operatives to set things right in the Co-op, now I call on the Minister of Public Security to keep an eye on these proceedings. Again all I ask for is the land I applied for years ago to set up my business, something his Excellency the President David Granger is advocating.

Andrew Chance