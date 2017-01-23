Limacol Round Robin / KO kicks off tonight at GFC

The 2nd Annual Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition kicks off today with a double header, at the Georgetown Football Club ground, starting from 18:30hrs.

In the opening encounter, in-form Police tackle Mahaica Determinators in what should be a cracking affair.

The East Coast side has been among the top teams in their locale and should relish the opportunity to establish a reputation outside of their Association.

On the other hand, Police has been the revelation in the Georgetown Association after years mixed with inactivity and poor performances.

They, however, seem to be a rejuvenated bunch and have even been installed as among the favourites to win the title.

In the other encounter which begins at 20:30hrs, Campbellville-based Camptown go up against East Bank Demerara-based Riddim Squad out of Mocha.

This clash should also produce fireworks since both teams were once regarded as among the top sides in Demerara, but recently they’ve been going through lean periods and without much competition success.

However, what cannot be disputed is the fact that they are teams with big reputations and proud histories in addition to having players with lots of experience in their line-up.

The two rivalries should provide fans with the kind of excitement and quality that they are accustomed to, especially in the Limacol competition and could also be a good indicator of what is in store for the remainder of the tournament.

The tournament is sponsored by GT Beer, Star Party Rentals and Trophy Stall.