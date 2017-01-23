Latest update January 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Inaugural Port Mourant day and Gymkhana set for Feb. 5th

Jan 23, 2017 Sports 0

The Sha’veh Business entity of Port Mourant Corentyne Berbice is association with the Port Mourant Turf Club (PMTC) will be staging the first ever Port Mourant Family Fun day and Gymkhana. The event is set for Sunday 5th February at the Port Mourant Turf Club, Corentyne Berbice.
According to organiser Mr. Sha’veh, the activity promises to be one with a difference and one of the biggest Gymkhanas held in Berbice.
The event he said is planned with the residents in mind especially since the Port Mourant facility was left by the British for the people of Port Mourant. He feels that it is fitting to do something that would involve as much persons as possible.
Apart from horse and donkey races, there are a host of novelty activities including climbing the greasy pole, catching the greasy pig, fowl cock, Bun eating, bag and dog races and Gymnastics among others. There are also flat races involving the top athletics clubs in Berbice.
There is an impressive lineup of horseracing listed for the day which includes – events for horses classified H and Lower over 6 ½ Furlongs for a winning purse of $200,000. Other events will be for horses classified J and Lower, three Years old Guyana Bred non winners, K and Lower, L and Lower, L class non winners.
In an effort to involve every one he organisers have included two special events. The first is for the horses classified J, K and L that participated during the day but did not win or place.
The other event is for horses that would have never raced on a race track in Guyana or the Cow or Cart horses.
The starting gates will be in place.  For more information persons are asked to call organiser Sha’veh on telephone numbers 604-4195 or 671-3343 or Gingo Jagdeo on 618-7278.  (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

Hutson re-elected AAG President

Hutson re-elected AAG President

Jan 23, 2017

– New Executive features youth, business magnate Ming By Edison Jefford   Incumbent President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson will serve in that position for...
Read More
Inaugural Port Mourant day and Gymkhana set for Feb. 5th

Inaugural Port Mourant day and Gymkhana set for...

Jan 23, 2017

Limacol Round Robin / KO kicks off tonight at GFC

Limacol Round Robin / KO kicks off tonight at GFC

Jan 23, 2017

Annual Desmond Dorsett Memorial road race and fun day set for January 29th

Annual Desmond Dorsett Memorial road race and fun...

Jan 23, 2017

Jaguars depart for Regional Super 50

Jaguars depart for Regional Super 50

Jan 22, 2017

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …City vs West side double tonight at Tucville as semi final spots at stake

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …City vs West...

Jan 22, 2017

Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Inc stakes another Sprint Classic Horserace meet

Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Inc stakes another Sprint...

Jan 22, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Big Bikes should be banned

    A few weeks ago, there was a terrible accident on the East Coast Public Road. The accident involved a rider of what... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch