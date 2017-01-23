Inaugural Port Mourant day and Gymkhana set for Feb. 5th

The Sha’veh Business entity of Port Mourant Corentyne Berbice is association with the Port Mourant Turf Club (PMTC) will be staging the first ever Port Mourant Family Fun day and Gymkhana. The event is set for Sunday 5th February at the Port Mourant Turf Club, Corentyne Berbice.

According to organiser Mr. Sha’veh, the activity promises to be one with a difference and one of the biggest Gymkhanas held in Berbice.

The event he said is planned with the residents in mind especially since the Port Mourant facility was left by the British for the people of Port Mourant. He feels that it is fitting to do something that would involve as much persons as possible.

Apart from horse and donkey races, there are a host of novelty activities including climbing the greasy pole, catching the greasy pig, fowl cock, Bun eating, bag and dog races and Gymnastics among others. There are also flat races involving the top athletics clubs in Berbice.

There is an impressive lineup of horseracing listed for the day which includes – events for horses classified H and Lower over 6 ½ Furlongs for a winning purse of $200,000. Other events will be for horses classified J and Lower, three Years old Guyana Bred non winners, K and Lower, L and Lower, L class non winners.

In an effort to involve every one he organisers have included two special events. The first is for the horses classified J, K and L that participated during the day but did not win or place.

The other event is for horses that would have never raced on a race track in Guyana or the Cow or Cart horses.

The starting gates will be in place. For more information persons are asked to call organiser Sha’veh on telephone numbers 604-4195 or 671-3343 or Gingo Jagdeo on 618-7278. (Samuel Whyte)