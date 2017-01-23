Hutson re-elected AAG President

– New Executive features youth, business magnate Ming

By Edison Jefford

Incumbent President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson will serve in that position for another four years after being re-elected yesterday when the association held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Elections at the National Resource Centre, Woolford Avenue.

Hutson received six of the nine votes from the registered Clubs to defeat Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Major and former national athlete, Shen Fung, who got three votes. It is believed Hutson received the nod of the smaller clubs, while Guyana’s two major clubs, GDF and Police voted for Fung.

Policewoman, Amanda Hermonstine and business magnate, Colin Ming were elected to the two Vice-President positions after securing six and five votes respectively. The duo defeated Godfrey Washington, Hector Edwards and Colin Boyce for the posts.

Nial Stanton was elected Treasurer, while Elton Bollers won the Assistant Treasurer post owed to other nominee’s absenteeism. Stanton and Bollers are young leaders in the sport and completed a new-look Executive that features youth and business.

However, the old guard returned to the Council with Keith Campbell, Lyndon Wilson, Yvonne October, Silas Brummel and Busta Wright elected as Council Members. Dr. Karen Pilgrim, who is a Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Vice-President, was Returning Officer.

After the Elections, Hutson said that he was eager to get back to work to push the development of the sport. His first four years was marked with massive underperformance, which Hutson also admitted on the National Communications Network.

A Master Plan expected in 2013 never came off the ground and the Kids Athletics Programme in 2015 also failed despite having the trained personnel and infrastructure in Guyana. Hutson stated on live television that the GOA has given him a mandate to submit a development plan, which he hopes to do this month end.

Hutson indicated yesterday that with the AAG now back to full Executive membership, the sport and its development should move faster compared to when he alone was “strained”with the state of a depleted Executive. Several resignations, and nonchalance, from individuals elected to serve previously underscored Hutson’s first term as AAG President.

The dilemma had forced Hutson to publicly admit the phenomenon as the reason why he was accused of micromanaging. However, obviously not left alone, Hutson has been given another chance that will run into the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.