Health Ministry to address issues affecting Region Two facilities

– following impromptu visit

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) is set to address issues affecting the performance and functions of premier health facilities in Region Two.

The problems were identified, when Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, made an impromptu visit to the Suddie Regional Hospital, Charity Hospital, the Dartmouth and the Good Hope Supenaam Health Centres, last week.

Minister Lawrence was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings and Mr. Rupert Hopkinson, Regional Executive Officer, Region 2.

The visit was primarily for the purpose of gaining an insight into the overall functioning of the hospitals and health centres and the standard of services provided at these institutions. The Ministers and their team toured the health facilities and observed many glitches in the system, which are preventing the staff from functioning and operating at their fullest potential.

According to information publicized by MoPH officials, the Ministers met with staff members at the different health facilities, who identified deficiencies which needed to be urgently addressed.

The staff at the Charity Hospital highlighted the need for urgent repairs to be done to the electrical room and for a larger water pump to adequately pump water from the reservoir to the tanks at the institution. Expansion works to the building were visible, and the visiting team was informed that the area has been earmarked for the Accident and Emergency Unit.

A recommendation was made for the kitchen to be relocated for reasons of proper sanitation, and more space for the preparation of meals.

Concern was also raised over staff rotation, and it was suggested that a shift system be put in place to improve the quality of care given at the institution.

Prior to the team’s departure from the hospital, Minister Lawrence interacted with patients who expressed gratitude over her visit to the hospital and the region.

At the Health Centres and the Suddie Hospital, several issues were raised, foremost among which were the maintenance of the environment and the supply and distribution of drugs. Minister Lawrence emphasized the need for the Regional Executive Officer to visit so that he could be informed of the problems at each facility.

The Minster stressed that this would allow for the prompt intervention of the Regional authorities and for ensuring that operational standards are met.

Minster Lawrence pledged her support to work with the Management of the Health facilities to alleviate problems which would allow Guyanese to benefit from the best health care services.

Prior to the conclusion of the Ministerial visit, Mr. Hopkinson assured the team that a new generator and air condition units will be installed in the much needed sections of the Suddie Hospital before the ending of January.