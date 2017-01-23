Latest update January 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Has the Suddie Police Station gone out of existence?

Jan 23, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
The Suddie Police station is in a terrible state which was evident from its failure to take any action in my report as a larceny victim. It is faced with an acute shortage of ranks and the unavailability of vehicles at the location.
On Saturday, January 7 last, a report was made by me of a pig with a market value of twenty four thousand dollars being stolen from my sty at Onderneeming Sand Pit but no action could have been taken then as only one rank was on duty.
From information received a well-known character had killed the animal the night before and was seen dragging it out. This caused me to go back the next morning to tell the police.
But in so doing around 7:10 a.m., there was yet another hurdle with the station vehicles not having fuel and no driver being around as well. An offer to provide transportation at my expense was rejected with an explanation that no other rank was available, causing me to become more dejected. There was ample opportunity for the police to apprehend the perpetrator the very morning while he was inebriated and sleeping in a hammock at a friend’s home, but now his whereabouts remains unknown.
Out of frustration I took upon myself to make a call to the Divisional Commander at his home, to express my dissatisfaction with what was taking place. But much to my surprise, his contact number was not available at the station.
An attempt around 11 a.m. the same day was made to reach the Commander at his residential quarters; his vehicle was there with the gate padlocked from inside. However, trying to get his attention was all in vain. After two days, still nothing had been done; it leaves much to be desired. Improvements need to be established to provide a better service to the community.
Sohan Seemangal

More in this category

Sports

Jaguars depart for Regional Super 50

Jaguars depart for Regional Super 50

Jan 22, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed The Guyana Jaguars departed yesterday morning for Barbados where they will compete in zone B of the Regional Super 50 tournament which will commence on Tuesday. The Jaguars will...
Read More
STAG Nations Cup KO Football …City vs West side double tonight at Tucville as semi final spots at stake

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …City vs West...

Jan 22, 2017

Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Inc stakes another Sprint Classic Horserace meet

Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Inc stakes another Sprint...

Jan 22, 2017

From the boxing (ring) to the suffer (ring) Terrence Ali is still our champion

From the boxing (ring) to the suffer (ring)...

Jan 22, 2017

Star Party Rentals latest on board Limacol Football

Star Party Rentals latest on board Limacol...

Jan 22, 2017

GAPF honour three at AGM

GAPF honour three at AGM

Jan 22, 2017

Fourth edition of Anamayah Memorial Basketball competition begins in Berbice today

Fourth edition of Anamayah Memorial Basketball...

Jan 22, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch