Has the Suddie Police Station gone out of existence?

Dear Editor,

The Suddie Police station is in a terrible state which was evident from its failure to take any action in my report as a larceny victim. It is faced with an acute shortage of ranks and the unavailability of vehicles at the location.

On Saturday, January 7 last, a report was made by me of a pig with a market value of twenty four thousand dollars being stolen from my sty at Onderneeming Sand Pit but no action could have been taken then as only one rank was on duty.

From information received a well-known character had killed the animal the night before and was seen dragging it out. This caused me to go back the next morning to tell the police.

But in so doing around 7:10 a.m., there was yet another hurdle with the station vehicles not having fuel and no driver being around as well. An offer to provide transportation at my expense was rejected with an explanation that no other rank was available, causing me to become more dejected. There was ample opportunity for the police to apprehend the perpetrator the very morning while he was inebriated and sleeping in a hammock at a friend’s home, but now his whereabouts remains unknown.

Out of frustration I took upon myself to make a call to the Divisional Commander at his home, to express my dissatisfaction with what was taking place. But much to my surprise, his contact number was not available at the station.

An attempt around 11 a.m. the same day was made to reach the Commander at his residential quarters; his vehicle was there with the gate padlocked from inside. However, trying to get his attention was all in vain. After two days, still nothing had been done; it leaves much to be desired. Improvements need to be established to provide a better service to the community.

Sohan Seemangal