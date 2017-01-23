Disability Training Centre to be established soon

The Government of Guyana will soon be establishing a Disability Training Centre at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) compound to educate and train teachers to deal with differently able people.

The aim is to train and equip teachers in the 10 Administrative Regions to care and teach children that are differently able. It is hoped that this centre will stimulate the development of children, adolescents and young people with special educational needs associated with disabilities.

The training centre will be staffed and resourced for two years by Cubans, after which it is expected to be taken over by Guyanese that were trained by the Cuban team. Explaining the broader objectives of the centre, Junior Minister of Education Nicolette Henry said that those trained will be able to improve evaluation, diagnosis, and counseling of people with disabilities in any context from an early age.

Additionally, she said it will promote educational training strategies to improve the prevention, correction, compensation, rehabilitation and also integrate services offered by professionals, based on social cooperation. Henry said cooperation among various social welfare institutions and educational leaders will have to be done. This she says will enable the transfer strategies, methods, and techniques in the transformation of comprehensive approach provided to persons with disabilities.

Further, Henry said the long term goal of the country is to ensure there is a pool of improved professionals, technicians and other educational agents. An agreement for this initiative was signed in December last year by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl B. Greenidge, Cuban Ambassador Julio Cesar Gonzalez Marchante and Caricom Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque.