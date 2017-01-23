Dem boys seh…Power got people squaring up to fight

Latest update January 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM

When people get in a position of power dem never like to give it up. Dem boys see it wid Burnham who mek a constitution that seh he couldn’t give up office. Is de same thing wid Mugabe, who been ruling since Noah start to build de ark. Dem had Putin, who know that he can only rule fuh two terms in a row, suh he put he deputy to lead and then he come back.
Jagdeo agree that he can only lead fuh two terms, just like de President of de United States but he had plans to try wha Putin do so he gone back to court to challenge wha he sign. He arguing that is not his signature. Carlee is de same thing. He sit at de top and now de time coming fuh him to leave he putting up a fight.
Now dem boys seeing de same thing wid de Hay Heff See. De party got elections and de party constitution seh that nobody can tek over fuh more than two terms.
But it look like if de constitution gun change because Rum Jattan and Trotty seh that dem competing. Trotty didn’t lead fuh too long because people seh he was sick.
Dem newspapers start to mek a big deal about de leadership thing. Chris de Ram, who never belong to any party, seh that he was de one who help write de constitution. Well is he and dem other lawyer. Imran done seh that de constitution ain’t seh that nobody can’t run fuh more than two terms. De word that now got nuff interpretation is ‘ought’. Imran seh that de constitution making a suggestion.
One thing certain; power is power. Basil de Willie is Attorney General and if Soulja Bai only try to move him is war. That is why de Chat-3 vex because he get move from that position. Is every day he pelting lash at Basil de Willie.
Dem boys watching de war.
Talk half and watch out fuh ore power struggle.

