Annual Desmond Dorsett Memorial road race and fun day set for January 29th

The seventh annual Desmond Dorsett Memorial Road race classic and Family Fun day will be held on Sunday 29thJanuary. It is being organised by the Dorsett family of Leeds, Corentyne Berbice.

Preparations are already at an advanced stage for the big day which will be held at various venues.

The road race, which is expected to begin at 08:00 hrs, will be held in three categories and is open to athletes from throughout Berbice. The categories are Males and Females Open, U19 and U15. Senior and U19 athletes will cover a distance of 5KM, beginning at the No43 village and finishing at the popular No53 Sports Complex Corentyne. The U15 and the females will begin their segment at No47 Village and are also expected to finish at the No53 Complex.

Attractive Prizes, which will include cash incentives, trophies, T-shirts, ribbons and other memorabilia, will be presented to the top finishers in each category. Certificates of appreciation and participation will be presented to all participants by the Dorsett family. Once again the top finishers from the Leeds, No51, Union, No53 catchment areas are expected to be presented with special prizes.

Following the road race a fun day will be held at the No53 Sports Complex beginning at 10:00hrs and will include athletics, softball cricket, volleyball, football, Circle Tennis and dominoes. A number of novelty events and ring games are also expected to be a part of the day’s programme.

Proceeds from the day’s activities will go towards a number of charities including the Police Youth Club, the Union Renaissance Sports Club and the Women in Action group.

The late Superintendent Desmond Dorsett worked mostly as a detective during his time in the Guyana Police Force. He was an ardent sports fan who participated in numerous sporting activities including Cricket and athletics. A native of East Canje, Dorsett migrated after retiring and would return with his family from time to time to do charity and community work.

His wife Waveney Dorsett, a retired head mistress, and community activist and also a remigrant is the spearhead of the activity.

Interested persons can make contact with telephone numbers 339-4475, 339-4133 and 339-4436 for further information. Individuals and teams are asked to register by January 26th. (Samuel Whyte)