Alleged wife-killer still on the run

A year after he allegedly battered his reputed wife to death, Gregory Emerson Hercules remains on the run, even as the slain woman’s relatives plead with police to intensity their efforts to find him.
Arlene Persaud, 28, a mother of five, was allegedly beaten to death by her partner, at One and a Half Miles, Port Kaituma, North West District.
The killing is said to have occurred between October 23 and October 24, 2015.
According to reports, someone had told the suspect, a miner, that his spouse was seeing someone in the village, while he was at the backdam working.
Hercules allegedly left his worksite and headed home.
On arriving, he found Persaud imbibing with friends at a neighbour’s house.
There are reports that the man struck her on the head and then dragged her by the feet to their house where he continued to brutalise her. He then reportedly poured a bucket of water on her after she fainted.
It is alleged that after Persaud regained consciousness, her partner handed her their two-month-old child and instructed her to nurse the baby.

Murdered: Arlene Persaud

Wanted: Gregory Emerson Hercules

But he then allegedly kicked Persaud, causing her to fall and hit her head.
Persaud went to her mother’s home and informed her that the suspect was beating her. The woman’s seven-year-old son reportedly found her lying lifeless in her bed the following day.
Hercules, is around 30, and police gave his last known address as One and a Half Miles, Port Kaituma.
Anyone with information that may lead to his arrest is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 226-1333, 225-2722, 226-9941, 777-4007, 911 or the nearest police station.

