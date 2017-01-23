Latest update January 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM

AK-47 rifle, pistol, 78 rounds of ammo found during C'ville raid

A raid at a house in Campbellville has unearthed an assault rifle and several rounds of ammunition, and resulted in the arrest of three men yesterday.
‘A’ Division Commander Clifton Hicken said that at around 18.12 hrs, ranks from A Division and Headquarters conducted a raid at a house located at Lot 81, John Street, Campbellville.
There, ranks found an Ak-47 assault rifle with two magazines and 60 rounds, as well as a 9mm pistol and 18 matching rounds.
He said that three “known men” were taken into custody. Earlier this month, police detained a 28-year-old technician after finding an unlicensed .45 rifle and a 9mm round at an East La Penitence home. The ranks, acting on information, also found several ecstasy tablets.
Last year, police seized 109 illegal firearms, compared to 115 in 2015.
The firearms comprised 49 pistols, 32 revolvers, 26 shotguns, two rifles and one submachine gun.

