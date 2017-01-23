Latest update January 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM

$58M upgrade for Palms

– elevators to be installed

Infrastructural works are well underway to improve the Palms, the oldest and largest geriatric home in the country, located on Brickdam.
It is home to some 240 elderly residents
In addition to the infrastructural improvements, care services will also be enhanced, Government announced yesterday.
A medical doctor is now stationed at the home during the day and one is on call during the night. In serious cases, residents are referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Mavis Wiggins, a diabetic, who has been residing at the facility for six years, said that the food services have improved. Wiggins also welcomes the renovations. She said the walkways are low and during the rainy seasons they become flooded, making it hard to move around.

A section of the Palms where construction is being carried out

An estimated $58M has been allocated for the development of the home.
The Administrator of the Palms Geriatric Home, Samantha Douglas, also welcomes the renovations. “This year we are doing a number of repairs. We are going to do some interior painting…install some lifts, where it would make access to the ward much easier.”
Douglas said there will also be training programmes for the staff.
Works are currently ongoing to have better driveways within the compound.
According to the Director of Social Services in the Ministry of Social Protection, Wentworth Tanner, the Palms will also benefit from the installation of three lifts; one in each building.
This will facilitate movement of wheelchair bound residents, meals and laundry among other services.
Plans are being discussed to collaborate with the Night Shelter to have residents of the Shelter treated at the infirmary when it is completed.

