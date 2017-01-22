Youth groups will be trained to become young entrepreneurs – Commander Hicken

Since the formation of the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s youth groups, there is no doubt that the force has developed a positive relationship with the communities. And, this has also played a part in the reduction of

crime in these areas.

Divisional Commander Clifton Hicken says that all the communities in which the police have formed these youth groups have seen a drastic decrease in crime.

At the Division Youth Group Brand launching yesterday, the commander said that there is now a better relationship between police and the community. Capacity building, in terms of trust, has also increased.

As such, the work being done by the youths from the various groups will now take another turn, in which they will be trained to become young entrepreneurs.

“While we are teaching vocational skill training away from the curriculum, we thought it was necessary based on the communities’ need, and interaction with the communities’ leaders, that there is an urgent need for young entrepreneurs,” Hicken said.

He continued, “And why not? Why not have the youths develop entrepreneurial skills at this youthful age so that they can progress in life. We are doing this because we want the youths to understand that they can sustain themselves and the community as a collective without going down the wrong paths.”

At the launching, the youths had prepared and packaged pepper sauce, fudge, mittai, sugar cake, pickle mango, achar, fried channa and cheese straws among other items.

“We have spoken to two stakeholders so far and they are going to have a monthly supply, given that it’s coming from the community, and are being made by the youths. We are going to market the products within our boundary,” Hicken said.

Kaieteur News understands that while the youth groups were budgeted for by the Guyana Police Force, additional income from the sales of these products will also assist the groups in carrying out their activities.

Hicken said that they started off with one youth group and now have 17 with the formation of one as recent as last Friday.