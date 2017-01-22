WHY YOU SHOULD CHANGE YOUR TOOTHBRUSH REGULARLY

By Dr. Neromini Fagu

Sometimes we get attached to things and it is hard to let go. However, your toothbrush should not be one of those things. Being attached to your toothbrush can cause you more harm than you think. Some things are just not meant to last forever and hopefully after reading this you will make separation with your toothbrush a regular occurrence.

In addition to routine brushing and flossing, you should also be changing your toothbrush on a regular basis. The normal recommended time is every three months, but this may vary depending on certain factors. People who wear braces, for example, may have the bristles of their toothbrush become frayed more quickly, and therefore need replacement more often.

FRAYED BRISTLES

With regular use, the bristles on your tooth will become frayed at the ends and won’t be able to remove food particles and the plaque off your teeth as it should. Even though the bristles might still look clean, they won’t be able to get in between all the nooks and crannies or those hard to reach places at the back of your mouth if they’ve lost their strength and shape.

SOFT TISSUE DAMAGE

When bristles become frayed the ends usually become sharp and may cut your gums and make the gums susceptible to infection. This makes it easier for bacteria to enter your bloodstream and travel to different organs in your body.

BACTERIA HAVEN

Researchers have found that a single toothbrush can contain as many as 10 million germs and bacteria. The moistness of a used toothbrush makes a perfect place for these bacteria to grow, making it more likely to transfer bad bacteria into your mouth when you brush again.

REINFECTION

If you have a cold, the flu, or a cold sore, some of the bacteria will remain on your toothbrush. Even when you become better, the bacteria from the original infection that remain on your toothbrush may cause a new outbreak. Changing your toothbrush after recovering from an illness can keep infectious germs that are lingering on the brush from spreading to your family members or even re-infecting you. Also, you may consider changing your toothbrush when another family member has been sick, especially if your toothbrushes are stored near each other.

TRAVELLING

While you are on your travels, you should use a plastic case to protect the bristles of your toothbrush. If you go to a place where there might have been any risk of infection or if you were just tossing your toothbrush in your accessories bag during your trip, you should consider replacing it when you return home.

SHARING

You should not share your toothbrush with someone else because the germs that they are carrying may have a negative effect on you. Brushing may create tiny cuts in your mouth and blood-borne viruses such as Hepatitis B may be transferred onto the toothbrush and could then be transmitted to another person who uses the same brush.

GROWING CHILD

There are different types of toothbrushes for the different stages of childhood. You may need to change your child’s toothbrush more often than you do yours, as the soft toddler bristles tend to wear out faster than adults. If you notice that your child is brushing with hard force, try to encourage them to use softer strokes.

When caring for your toothbrush, you should rinse it thoroughly after each use to remove any excess debris or toothpaste. Store your toothbrush upright so it can dry properly and don’t let it touch other toothbrushes. Do not store your toothbrush within three feet of the toilet as the airborne droplets of water that spray up when you flush will settle on your toothbrush.

For more information contact OMNI DENTAL at 295 Quamina Street, Georgetown Tel: 227-0025, Parika Tel: 260-3133 or send emails to [email protected]