The administration of the City Police is not professional

Dear Editor,

On page ten (10) of the Stabroek News Paper dated Tuesday January 10, 2017, there was an article captioned ‘Constabulary Officers suspended for misconduct.’ The article indicated that Woman Inspector Petal Bancroft and Woman Constable Crystal Barton were engaged in a scuffle and on the recommendation of the Mayor with support from the majority of Councillors, the decision was carried. Was the Legal Affairs Committee allowed to exercise its mandate before going to M&CC Statutory meeting?

I do agree that indiscipline in any organisation, especially the Military / Para-Military is unacceptable but before the scuffle occurred there was clearly an act of gross insubordination on the part of one of the pugilists who disobeyed a lawful order. From what occurs in the City Constabulary it is clear that women get little or no respect in the Constabulary. The wild decision to dismiss three women Constables because they became pregnant quickly comes to mind. Then we had that scandalous and grave situation whereby, in a relationship with a young Woman Constable, the man beat her and discharged rounds from his service revolver, in a fit of rage, through jealousy and drunken stupor. That Senior Officer was arrested by the National Police and the incident made headline in the daily newspapers.

The City Council swept that matter under the table. It died a natural death and the young lady was quietly transferred and tucked away in another department of the City Council. The said Officer owns many of the noisy music carts that are found around the City among other vending business. With all the controversial activities this officer is engaged in, instead of being sanctioned, he gets a pat on the back and is even allowed to act in a higher appointment.

It is sad to hear what happened between these two women. It is also a clear indication that the standard of City Policing has fallen so low; the Junior Ranks have no respect for their superiors. It is also clear that the present hierarchy of the city Police are just a figure heads who are satisfied with sitting back thereby allowing a few civilian individuals to run the oldest police organisations in the country. They obviously cannot manage the Constabulary. The City Constabulary is in such a terrible state, the Minister of Public Security or the Ministry of Communities should consider seconding a senior officer from the Guyana Police Force or the Guyana Defense Force to head that organisation. It is definitely in a crisis.

Joel P.