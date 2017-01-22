Latest update January 22nd, 2017 12:27 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sunday Cartoon

Jan 22, 2017 Cartoons, Features / Columnists 0

Jan 22.2017

More in this category

Sports

Jaguars depart for Regional Super 50

Jaguars depart for Regional Super 50

Jan 22, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed The Guyana Jaguars departed yesterday morning for Barbados where they will compete in zone B of the Regional Super 50 tournament which will commence on Tuesday. The Jaguars will...
Read More
STAG Nations Cup KO Football …City vs West side double tonight at Tucville as semi final spots at stake

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …City vs West...

Jan 22, 2017

Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Inc stakes another Sprint Classic Horserace meet

Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Inc stakes another Sprint...

Jan 22, 2017

From the boxing (ring) to the suffer (ring) Terrence Ali is still our champion

From the boxing (ring) to the suffer (ring)...

Jan 22, 2017

Star Party Rentals latest on board Limacol Football

Star Party Rentals latest on board Limacol...

Jan 22, 2017

GAPF honour three at AGM

GAPF honour three at AGM

Jan 22, 2017

Fourth edition of Anamayah Memorial Basketball competition begins in Berbice today

Fourth edition of Anamayah Memorial Basketball...

Jan 22, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch