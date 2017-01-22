Star Party Rentals latest on board Limacol Football

Star Party Rentals became the latest entity to add its support to the 2nd Annual Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition after pledging an undisclosed sum of money, during a simple ceremony that was conducted at its Craig Street, Campbellville Head Office yesterday.

The business which is owned by former national cricketer Lennox Cush has been a frequent supporter of the Petra Organisation, organisers of the tournament and the assistance was another manifestation of the entity’s support for sports.

Michelle Henry, who represented the entity, during the feature address said, “We are pleased once again to partner with Petra to host the event. We have over the years constantly supported Petra in many football activities by providing our unique service which ensures that the organising is successful. We would like to thank Petra for the opportunity to continue our social responsibility. The owner of Star Party Rentals who has been a part of sports is pleased to be associated with tournament.”

Mark Alleyne, who received the sponsorship on behalf of the Petra Organisation, said, “We at Petra are happy for the support of the event and we recognise that this company has supported us over the years. Without the support, we would not be successful. We want to take this opportunity to thank the company for coming onboard and looking forward to great tournament.”

Meanwhile, the winner of each group will receive $100,000, while the 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed finishers will be given $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000 each.

The winner of the competition will take home $500,000 and a trophy, while the 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed teams will collect $250,000, $125,000 and $75,000 respectively and trophies.

The competition kicks off next Monday with a double header at the GFC ground.

Below are the dates, fixtures and venues for the round robin phase of the competition.

1/23/2017 Round 1 Day 1 Georgetown Football Club

18:30 hrs Police v/s Mahaica Determinators

20:30 hrs Riddim Squad v/s Camptown

1/26/2017 Round 1 Day 2 Georgetown Football Club

18:30 hrs Western Tigers v/s New Amsterdam

20:30 hrs Santos v/s Anns Grove

1/27/2017 Round 1 Day 3 Leonora Stadium

18:30 hrs Uitivulgt v/s Eagles United

20:30 hrs Pouderoyen v/s Den Amstel

1/28/2017 Round 1 Day 4 Mackenzie Sports Club

18:30 hrs Milerock v/s Northern Rangers

20:30 hrs Winners Connection v/s Grove Hi Tec

1/30/2017 Round 2 Day 1 Georgetown Football Club

18:30 hrs Winners Connection v/s Northern Rangers

20:30 hrs Police v/s Camptown

2/1/2017 Round 2 Day 2 Georgetown Football Club

18:30 hrs Milerock v/s Grove Hi Tec

20:30 hrs Western Tigers v/s Eagles United

2/5/2017 Round 2 Day 3 Victoria Ground

18:30 hrs Riddim Squad v/s Mahaica Determinators

20:30 hrs Pouderoyen v/s Anns Grove

2/6/2017 Round 2 Day 4 Leonora Stadium

18:30 hrs Uitivulgt v/s New Amsterdam

20:30 hrs Santos v/s Den Amstel

2/8/2017 Round 3 Day 1 Georgetown Football Club

18:30 hrs Grove Hi Tec v/s Northern Rangers

20:30 hrs Western Tigers v/s Uitivulgt

2/10/2017 Round 3 Day 2 Georgetown Football Club

18:30 hrs Camptown v/s Mahaica Determinators

20:30 hrs Police v/s Riddim Squad

2/11/2017 Round 3 Day 3 Leonora Stadium

18:30 hrs Den Amstel v/s Ann’s Grove

20:30 hrs Santos v/s Pouderoyen

2/12/2017 Round 3 Day 4 Mackenzie Sports Club

18:30 hrs Eagles United v/s New Amsterdam

20:30 hrs Milerock v/s Winners Connection