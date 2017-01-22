Latest update January 22nd, 2017 12:27 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Star Party Rentals latest on board Limacol Football

Jan 22, 2017 Sports 0

Star Party Rentals became the latest entity to add its support to the 2nd Annual Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition after pledging an undisclosed sum of money, during a simple ceremony that was conducted at its Craig Street, Campbellville Head Office yesterday.

Representative of Star Party Rentals Michelle Henry (left) hands over the cheque for an undisclosed sum to Petra Organisation member Mark Alleyne at the business location yesterday.

The business which is owned by former national cricketer Lennox Cush has been a frequent supporter of the Petra Organisation, organisers of the tournament and the assistance was another manifestation of the entity’s support for sports.

Michelle Henry, who represented the entity, during the feature address said, “We are pleased once again to partner with Petra to host the event. We have over the years constantly supported Petra in many football activities by providing our unique service which ensures that the organising is successful. We would like to thank Petra for the opportunity to continue our social responsibility. The owner of Star Party Rentals who has been a part of sports is pleased to be associated with tournament.”

Mark Alleyne, who received the sponsorship on behalf of the Petra Organisation, said, “We at Petra are happy for the support of the event and we recognise that this company has supported us over the years. Without the support, we would not be successful. We want to take this opportunity to thank the company for coming onboard and looking forward to great tournament.”

Meanwhile, the winner of each group will receive $100,000, while the 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed finishers will be given $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000 each.

The winner of the competition will take home $500,000 and a trophy, while the 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed teams will collect $250,000, $125,000 and $75,000 respectively and trophies.

The competition kicks off next Monday with a double header at the GFC ground.

Below are the dates, fixtures and venues for the round robin phase of the competition.

1/23/2017        Round 1 Day 1          Georgetown Football Club  

18:30 hrs         Police              v/s        Mahaica Determinators

20:30 hrs         Riddim Squad             v/s        Camptown

1/26/2017        Round 1 Day 2          Georgetown Football Club  

18:30 hrs         Western Tigers            v/s        New Amsterdam

20:30 hrs         Santos             v/s        Anns Grove

1/27/2017        Round 1 Day 3          Leonora Stadium     

18:30 hrs         Uitivulgt          v/s        Eagles United

20:30 hrs         Pouderoyen     v/s        Den Amstel

1/28/2017        Round 1 Day 4          Mackenzie Sports Club       

18:30 hrs         Milerock          v/s        Northern Rangers

20:30 hrs         Winners Connection   v/s        Grove Hi Tec

1/30/2017        Round 2 Day 1          Georgetown Football Club  

18:30 hrs         Winners Connection   v/s        Northern Rangers

20:30 hrs         Police              v/s        Camptown

2/1/2017          Round 2 Day 2          Georgetown Football Club  

18:30 hrs         Milerock          v/s        Grove Hi Tec

20:30 hrs         Western Tigers            v/s        Eagles United

2/5/2017          Round 2 Day 3          Victoria Ground       

18:30 hrs         Riddim Squad             v/s        Mahaica Determinators

20:30 hrs         Pouderoyen     v/s        Anns Grove

2/6/2017          Round 2 Day 4          Leonora Stadium     

18:30 hrs         Uitivulgt          v/s        New Amsterdam

20:30 hrs         Santos             v/s        Den Amstel

 

2/8/2017          Round 3 Day 1          Georgetown Football Club  

18:30 hrs         Grove Hi Tec v/s        Northern Rangers

20:30 hrs         Western Tigers            v/s        Uitivulgt

2/10/2017        Round 3 Day 2          Georgetown Football Club  

18:30 hrs         Camptown      v/s        Mahaica Determinators

20:30 hrs         Police              v/s        Riddim Squad

2/11/2017        Round 3 Day 3          Leonora Stadium     

18:30 hrs         Den Amstel     v/s        Ann’s Grove

20:30 hrs         Santos             v/s        Pouderoyen

2/12/2017        Round 3 Day 4          Mackenzie Sports Club       

18:30 hrs         Eagles United             v/s        New Amsterdam

20:30 hrs         Milerock          v/s        Winners Connection

More in this category

Sports

Jaguars depart for Regional Super 50

Jaguars depart for Regional Super 50

Jan 22, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed The Guyana Jaguars departed yesterday morning for Barbados where they will compete in zone B of the Regional Super 50 tournament which will commence on Tuesday. The Jaguars will...
Read More
STAG Nations Cup KO Football …City vs West side double tonight at Tucville as semi final spots at stake

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …City vs West...

Jan 22, 2017

Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Inc stakes another Sprint Classic Horserace meet

Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Inc stakes another Sprint...

Jan 22, 2017

From the boxing (ring) to the suffer (ring) Terrence Ali is still our champion

From the boxing (ring) to the suffer (ring)...

Jan 22, 2017

Star Party Rentals latest on board Limacol Football

Star Party Rentals latest on board Limacol...

Jan 22, 2017

GAPF honour three at AGM

GAPF honour three at AGM

Jan 22, 2017

Fourth edition of Anamayah Memorial Basketball competition begins in Berbice today

Fourth edition of Anamayah Memorial Basketball...

Jan 22, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch