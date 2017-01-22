STAG Nations Cup KO Football …City vs West side double tonight at Tucville as semi final spots at stake

The reward of booking a place in the final four is at stake in tonight’s double header when the quarter finals of the Stag Nations Cup knock-out football championship commences at the Tucville ground in the City.

In the City versus West Demerara faceoff, Santos FC will open against Pouderoyen at 18:00hrs with the feature clash between Western Tigers and Uitvlugt Warriors.

All four teams on show tonight will fancy their chances of advancing to the cash leg of the competition which has prizes of $2M, $1M, $500,000 and $300,000 at stake for the first to fourth placed teams.

Western Tigers which breezed to a thumping 8-0 win over fellow City side Flamingo at the same venue on December 18th in their round-of-16 clash will find Uitvlugt Warriors, the top side in the West Demerara FA much more formidable opponents.

Uitvlugt earned their date with the Tigers owing to a 3-0 penalty mark triumph over another City team, Northern Rangers, that match was played at the Leonora Track and Field Football Field on December 21st.

The Warriors did not look their potent self against Rangers and this would give the Tigers some level of confidence but the City side must not take that for granted as this is another day and a different scenario.

The top West Demerara side will hope, under the Guidance of former national defender Orville Bobb, who is Head Coach, to see their players firing against the pride of West Ruimveldt. To this end, the experienced Lerone Jacobs will have to turn up today if he is to make his years of experience count in securing a win for his team.

Jacobs’ supporting cast will also have to bring their A game to the Tucville arena; the Duke brothers, Keyon and Kevin, Jamal Petty, Carisle Carryol, Alex Moore, Denzil Smith, Daniel Floyd, Jermaine Accra, Ryan Andrews, Kevin Fraser along with their last line of defence, goalkeepers, Travis Fraser and Shawn Browel.

Western Tigers on the other hand will start with home advantage apart from playing on a turf that has brought great rewards for them over the years. Randolph Wagner, who led them with a brace in their rampant win over Flamingo will be aiming once again to lead from the front.

He would fine able support in the form of Rensford Colridge, Shamar Wilson, Darren Benjamin, Anthony Sancho, Andre Webber and Dwayne Mc Lennon who were all on the score sheet in that win.

While the Tigers would be tipped to win, time will tell who would book the second semi final spot as the winner of the opening salvo between Santos and Pouderoyen would have taken the first.

This match too is anticipated to be a stern tester for both teams with a place in the final four being a huge motivating factor.

Pouderoyen had clawed their way back from being a goal down to defeat Mahaica Determinators at Leonora and will have to replicate and even improve that performance if they are to get past Santos tonight.

Pouderoyen’s Kiode King and Esan Nelson were the men who orchestrated the win over Mahaica and would be hoping for another good day at the park for their team. Backing up would be the Harding brothers, Anthony and Ashley, Dwayne St. Kitts, Morgan Denny, Kayode King, Marvin Frank, Denzil Boyce, Quessey Alleyne, Esan Nelson and custodian Sherwin Bernard.

Santos too would be harbouring ambitious thoughts of a place in the final four. Like the Tigers, they would start with the advantage of playing at the Tucville ground on numerous occasions and can easily call this venue, home.

Keith Cains and teammate Orin Yard had each blasted the nets twice in their 4-0 victory over Herstelling Raiders on December 18th and will more than likely be hunting another such performance.