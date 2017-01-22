Rape victim frustrated as file of cops soliciting money from her disappears

As if having been raped is not enough, a 30-year-old woman is sickened after learning a file in which the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had recommended departmental charges for two female police officers, who tried to solicit money from her back in 2014, has disappeared.

The woman claims to have run “from station to station” and met with different departmental heads, but the file cannot be located.

The file has statements taken from a police corporal, a constable, and the Eccles, East Bank Demerara woman, concerning an allegation made by the victim that the two cops tried to solicit $200,000 from her.

The victim also has a recording of the police corporal asking her who will drop off the cash (to them). The corporal was heard saying, “Me nah trust you.”

According to information received, back in 2014, the woman had been raped by a contractor who was working on her parents’ home. She did not report the matter immediately because the suspect had threatened to kill her entire family.

However, a few weeks later when one of the contractor’s workers confronted her on the road, she decided to tell her parents and the matter was then reported.

Statements were taken from the contractor and his worker and also from the woman. The file was subsequently sent to the DPP.

According to the victim, when the file returned, it was advised that she be charged for making false allegation against the suspects.

“I ask the policewoman how come I get charged and I am the victim, and she said that the contractor paid her $500,000 to write a false statement for me and they scrap my original statement and she said that she got to lock me up, but if I want I can give her $200,000 and I would never get charged.”

The woman claims it was then that she took out her phone and began recording the police woman asking for $200,000.

This newspaper was told that $30,000 was handed over to the cops, including $10,000 bail right there.

After she was placed on bail, the woman claimed that she took the recording to the Police Complaints Authority and a sting operation was set up.

“The police tell me to act normal and to go and give them the money, but like someone tipped them off because when I went to drop off the money, the corporal was not there and the constable said that they get certain information and they won’t be accepting the money.”

Eventually, both of the ranks were arrested based on the recording and a handwriting expert was called in to examine the signature on the statement which the ranks allegedly forged to pass off as the victim’s signature.

“After all this was done, a file was sent to the DPP and it was advised that the ranks be charged departmentally. They took statements from me and the ranks. They had 18 witnesses to testify at the Brickdam station.”

According to the woman, after months passed and she did not hear anything regarding the case, she went to the station early this year to enquire—it was there that she learnt that the case had been dismissed and the ranks were transferred to other stations.

When she enquired about her bail money, she then learnt that the file had disappeared.

The woman is upset that even though she has a recording of the ranks soliciting money from her—a rape victim, they are still in the force.

A police source from the Police Complaints Authority said that the case will be re-opened and statements will have to be taken all over again.