Probe management of GPHC

– former Chairman urges

“The whole place is administratively wrong.”

This is the assessment offered by former Chairman of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Dr. Carl ‘Max’ Hanoman, who is convinced that an investigation of the management of the institution is likely to yield

some damning findings.

Dr. Hanoman was moved to make this deduction following recently publicised articles that the management of the hospital has been allowing things to occur at the public health institution that are tantamount to “lawlessness”.

Among management issues that continue to persist at the GPHC, and that are a bother to the former Board Chairman, is the fact that there are currently two Finance Directors employed at the institution, a state of affairs which he says, “completely breaches the management structure”.

Added to this, revelations of an abrupt dismissal of a senior official who has served the hospital with distinction over the years, has been particularly troubling to Dr. Hanoman. In speaking of the official, he reflected, “this is one of the people at that hospital who did not cower in the face of adversity”. He is convinced that it was because of the official’s unwavering professional stance that might have resulted in the termination.

It is for this reason that Dr. Hanoman said that an investigation into the management of the hospital would not only be revealing, but highlight that the institution is in dire need of an intervention.

“There has been too much interference at that hospital; there have been too many instances of irregularities at that hospital, and I said as much when I was Chairman,” said Dr. Hanoman, as he disclosed that he had cause to question many decisions taken at the hospital without the blessings of the Board.

“People are placed in positions that they are not qualified for…people are moved and terminated at times because they don’t condone irregularities and that simply is not right, not for the Georgetown Hospital or any reputable institution for that matter,” Dr. Hanoman asserted during an interview with this publication.

“We need to investigate Georgetown Hospital, I don’t think it is running right at all…the whole administration is bad; there are too many hiccups and many shortcomings…the use of money there should be in a way that is useful to the taxpayers, not to specific people’s pockets,” Dr. Hanoman underscored.

He disclosed that although he tried during his short tenure to improve some aspects of the hospital, there is yet a great deal more to be done. In fact, he lashed out at some individuals who have belatedly shared plans of how the hospital could be improved.

“Some people have been at the hospital for years and they didn’t see the need to implement things to improve the hospital, but suddenly when they are not there anymore they can see clearly now all that needs to be done. We need people to stop talking and just do what must be done, we need action there,” Dr. Hamonan emphasised.

Since having its Board dissolved at the end of November last year, moves have not been made to reinstate a new Board. As such, Dr. Hanoman recognised that the hospital is particularly vulnerable during this period, especially with a new Minister who is now becoming familiar with the health sector.

“Right now it’s free-for-all…I am not looking to be on the Board again, but I know that it is important that a Board be put in place urgently…There is need for a Board and an effective Chairman to take that hospital to where it needs to be. There is need for someone there who can regularise the whole system. We don’t need somebody there who will be ‘pig headed’ and act like they know everything; there needs to be somebody there who can ask for advice and work with like-minded people,” Dr. Hanoman noted.

He added, “I would hate to see that all the measures we put in place at the hospital that were meant to help the University of Guyana to regain accreditation go down the line.”