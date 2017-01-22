Parking meters in the Capital…Spots close to street corners will be removed – Traffic Chief

Solutions (SCS) and its partner, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), will have to be removed says Traffic Chief Dion Moore.

Moore was contacted yesterday by Kaieteur News after concerns were raised by vehicle operators who would have posited that the demarcations are too close to street corners and would prove to be a hindrance.

They argued that this development flies directly in the face of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Traffic Department whose lectures prior to the granting of a driver’s licences, emphasise that there shall be no stopping or parking within 30 feet of a corner.

Police lecturers would advise that by stopping or parking close to corners, other drivers are prevented from having a full view of intersecting traffic and would also render the “three-point” turning system – an advisable technique as opposed to the illegal U-turn – useless.

Back in January 2013, traffic ranks were reminded of ticket-able offences and “stopping within 30 feet from any corner” was included in that list.

The offence comes under the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act Cap. 51:02. and the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Regulations. Moore was quizzed by this publication on whether he was consulted and what his contributions were.

The Traffic Chief said that during the recent consultation session held on Friday, the GPF raised the issue with the implementers and it was advised that the spots be removed.

Additionally, the company and City Hall will not be allowed to implement the initiative in front of public buildings, including Government Ministries and Police Stations, Moore pointed out.

The Traffic Chief said that City Hall’s traffic department will be playing the role of enforcing and monitoring the activities of the initiative, while the GPF’s Traffic Headquarters will play the supportive role should situations become too overwhelming for the City Traffic Department.

Several other issues were also raised Moore said, however consultations are still ongoing, and the implementers are cooperating to rectify some of these issues.

SCS came under heat a few weeks ago after concerns were raised over the setting up of parking meters in proximity to public schools. The company had subsequently signalled its intention to meet with the schools/teachers’ representatives, however, Kaieteur News understands that this meeting was never convened.

Efforts to secure a comment from teachers’ representatives yesterday were futile.

Meanwhile, SCS has clarified that payment for the use of parking meters will begin tomorrow. During last week, company representatives were seen demonstrating how the meters work to passersby.

On December 21, 2016, SCS launched its first meter on Regent Street outside City Hall.